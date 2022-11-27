ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

What do you call a Wilmington police officer with a long face and 4 legs?

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMNyI_0jOulxmS00

The Wilmington Police Department is adding a new officer to their force — a 1,500 pound mixed draft horse that will be joining their mounted unit patrolling downtown.

The 7-year-old steed needs a name and the department is asking for the public’s help. People can suggest names for the new horse at this link until Dec. 2.

As of Tuesday there have already been over 1,600 suggestions but the name will be chosen by the department, not popular vote, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said.

“I think it needs to be based off of our mission, our goals, our values — all of those things will be taken into consideration,” Williams said. “And then it has to be something that the guys like because they're the ones that are gonna be out there riding the horse every single day and they’re the ones that care for it.”

Once a name is chosen the department will hold a swearing-in ceremony. The yet-to-be-named officer joins the department’s three other equestrian officers on the force: Comet, Crescent and Elton.

In August, Elton was clipped and injured by a motorist trying to get by the horse downtown but after some hydrotherapy has made a full recovery, Williams said.

The department was set to purchase a replacement horse last year but they weren’t able to find one.

Their budget this year included funding for another horse, Williams said, and since the two horses that were set to be replaced are still in healthy condition, they could have as many as 5 officers assigned to the mounted unit.

Williams said the new horse is still going through training to get him acclimated to the city but he has been out in the field already. He described the new officer as “a big puppy.”

“I've been around our horses for 30 years and normally when I'm around them I'm a little edgy,” he said. “But with this new horse, he's calm and relaxed and very sociable.”

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man accused of threatening people with a gun. “Tuesday, November 29, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. WPD units responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. Officers quickly located and detained the suspect who was reported to have been threatening people with a gun,” said the WPD in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local police departments hosting ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ events

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two local police departments will be hosting ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ events on December 9th. The Leland Police Department (joined by Leland Fire/Rescue) and Shallotte Police Department are hosting the events to collect nonperishable food items and unwrapped toys for kids 12 and under to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

The marina claimed had the boats not been in the water at the time of the storm, the damages would not have occurred. Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office. The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Man accused of setting Council home on fire

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for 16-year-old Brianna Renne Hayes on Nov. 29. Hayes is 16 years old and about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a tattoo of a heart on her wrist. She went missing on Nov. 28 and was last seen in a white sweatsuit at 914 Sheffield Ct.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions. She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Jury selection underway in 1996 rape, kidnapping case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in connection to a rape that took place in 1996. Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping. A Wilmington Police Department news release stated that investigators used...
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy