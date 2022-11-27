ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

My Spin: After the election, 'gracious' winners

By Tom Campbell
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Tkeo_0jOultFY00

Just when you thought that politics - and those who participate in it - couldn’t sink any lower, along comes Kevin McCarthy, the man who wants to be the next Speaker of the House in Washington. Before all the midterm votes were counted and certified McCarthy appeared on Fox news boasting, "We have fired Nancy Pelosi."

That was only partially true - Pelosi was elected to a new two-year term. But truth didn't matter. Obviously lacking was common decency. McCarthy demonstrated once more the ill-mannered, hyper partisan and disrespectful condition of politics today. Not too many years ago Pelosi's announcement that she would not seek to serve as leader of her party would have been met with expressions of gratitude for her many years of service. To be sure it would have been permissible for Republicans to add that even as they disagreed with her politics, they could appreciate her leadership during some interesting, even perilous times like January 6th, the pandemic and personal threats.

It was one thing that neither McCarthy nor members of his party spoke forcefully against the vicious and horrendous attack from a MAGA nutjob on Pelosi’s husband Paul, but to continue that silence when she relinquishes her leadership speaks volumes about the civility and goodwill of the members.

It calls into question just how they define patriotism. A true patriot, it is commonly understood, vigorously supports his or her country, as well as the institutions and systems of government. We yearn for the days of Bob Dole, John McCain, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and Margaret Chase Smith. Republicans with decency, civility, love of country, respect for our institutions and any who offer public service. We are failing to teach civility, acceptable behavior or appropriate speech.

You don't have to be a Democrat or even a fan of Nancy Pelosi's to appreciate the octogenarian's service to this nation. Pelosi served as Speaker during two different periods, helping to pass the Affordable Care Act, among other major legislative efforts, and guiding the 435 members of the House during the worst pandemic in a century, dealing with the biggest attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 and serving with poise during the worst division since the Civil War. Speaker Pelosi always demonstrated a calm and measured presence, a true lady and skillful operative who was masterful in leading through the nuances of House rules and norms. If you can't give credit to her accomplishments and her service, then there’s little hope for you.

The words were barely out of Pelosi's mouth before the wannabe speaker and his tribe were boasting of what their agenda would be in the coming year.

Their first action will likely abolish the January 6th Committee. Out of the gate they must decide to either shut down government or raise the debt ceiling. They are expected to raise the ceiling but only if cuts are made to Social Security and Medicare, a mandate that will be dead on arrival in the Senate. Look for another Newt Gingrich-like government shutdown.

The new plurality wants to open investigations into everything including the pullout from Afghanistan, border polices by Homeland Security, the origins of COVID-19, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, business dealings by Hunter Biden and decisions made during COVID over school closings and vaccine mandates.

Wait. There's more. There is a growing demand to cut the new IRS agents Biden has hired to prevent tax fraud and extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts. Expect serious consideration of measures to ban schools from teaching about LGBTQ issues, student debt forgiveness, work requirements for those receiving welfare and border security, especially illegal immigration.

It makes you dizzy to even consider this agenda, but don’t get too excited for two reasons. First, McCarthy has just a few votes over a majority and a caucus filled with the Freedom Caucus and other right-wing crazies.

Managing them will require masterful leadership. Secondly, the Senate remains in Democratic control (especially if Warnock wins the Georgia runoff) and few, if any of the above items will be considered there. McCarthy knows this. Taking an example from Trump he wants airtime and discussion on cable talk shows. My unsolicited, unwanted and probably ignored advice to the new Speaker would be along three lines. First, accept victory graciously, understanding that revenge is a dish best served cold and with sweeteners. A dash of humility and humanity will go far. Second, better to focus on a few priorities and seek to get them passed, rather than firing shotgun blasts in too many directions and getting little done.

Finally, heed the wise advice of Dr. Frederick H. Hartmann, professor of political science, acclaimed author and longtime professor at the Naval War College. Former NC House Speaker and NC SPIN panelist Joe Mavretic, one of his students, frequently recites what he calls "Hartmann’s Law." It simply states, "Never create more enemies than you can handle at the time."

It is good advice for a new House Speaker and equally good for those in business, people in public life and for us as members of the human race.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolinapublic policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide halfhour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: My Spin: After the election, 'gracious' winners

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Hold on. This election is not yet over

The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

These companies pledged to withhold donations from election deniers. Then they quietly restarted them

Dozens of companies that pledged to withhold donations to members of Congress who objected to the 2020 presidential election results after the January 6 insurrection have since resumed some of those contributions, according to recent campaign filings. The Independent reviewed data compiled by Accountable.Us’s Corporate Donation Tracker and examined only...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy