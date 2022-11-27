ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Effort launched to save tombstone of Sugarcreek Civil War veteran

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OOcv_0jOulpie00

SUGARCREEK ‒ Civil War veteran Dr. Noah Webster Yoder is getting a facelift.

Several organizations in the Sugarcreek area are asking the community to help fund a project to restore his cemetery monument in the Shanesville First Reformed Cemetery. Yoder is one of the best known Civil War veterans from the community.

The "Save the Monument" effort is being sponsored by American Legion Post No. 494, Sugarcreek Township trustees and the Shanesville Historical Society.

Civil War honors:Tombstones for Civil War soldiers dedicated in solemn ceremony

The 10-foot tall marble obelisk is leaning badly and needs to be repaired. There are many cracks in the marker, and water has gotten into the stone.

It marks the final resting place of Yoder, his wife Catherine, and two of their children ― a family haunted by unimaginable tragedies.

The American Legion is working with the Tuscarawas County Veterans Service Office to get a government marker for Noah Yoder.

"If nothing is done within a couple of years, this is going to be totally down on the ground," Legion member Jeff Schrock said of the obelisk. "If we're going to try and get him a government headstone, it would only behoove us to try to fix up the family stone, even though you won't be able to read much of the lettering. It would be ridiculous to put that stone there and have this thing fall."

Honoring veterans:Tuscarawas County Civil War Medal of Honor winners remembered

Tim Foor of Hallowed Ground Cemetery Preservation LLC in Ashley, Ohio, has been contracted to do the work in the spring.

"He will take this stone completely down. He'll take the base out and rebuild it underneath and set it up," Schrock said.

Foor will not touch the lettering on the monument, which is almost illegible.

The entire project is estimated to cost about $1,100, of which $300 has already been donated.

Yoder was a native of Berlin and was commissioned a second lieutenant in Company G, 51st Ohio Volunteer Infantry, during the Civil War.

At the Battle of Stones River, Tennessee, he was wounded eight times. One of his arteries was severed, but because of his medical training, he was able to stop the bleeding and save his life. After the battle, one of his legs had to be amputated because gangrene had set in. He used a wooden prosthetic leg for the rest of his life.

In 1871, he began practicing medicine in Shanesville (now a part of Sugarcreek). On March 9, 1877, while on his way to attend an ailing patient in Barrs Mills, his carriage was upended on a flooded bridge. He was thrown into Sugar Creek, and because of his injuries from the war, he wasn't able to swim. He drowned at age 39.

According to the book "The Historical Collections of Noah J.B. Miller," as Yoder was struggling in the water before he drowned, he shouted in German, "O Gott, hilf mir. O Gott, hilf mir." ("Oh God, help me. O God, help me.") Samuel Barr, who stood helpless on the porch of his home near the flooded creek, was a witness and saw it happen.

"The reason that is so unique is because of him getting shot eight times in battle and all the misfortune he went through," said Wayne Miller of the Amish & Mennonite Heritage Center in Berlin. "He felt God had deserted him and he didn't care. And so he was really struggling as to whether there even was a God. So he was agnostic in that sense and would proclaim that around here. So obviously when he's drowning, he's calling on God who he's not sure exists."

Yoder's death plunged the entire community into mourning.

On New Year's Eve in 1881, Yoder's widow, Catherine, went to a fair and festival sponsored by the Knights of Pythias on the second floor of Goeler's Hall in Shanesville. Between 200 and 300 people were in attendance. About 8 p.m. a loud noise was heard and the floor began to settle, breaking lengthwise. People, tables and the stove heating the room fell into a pile on the first floor of the building. Several people died as a result.

Catherine's son, Milton, age 7, burned to death in his mother's arms, and she died on Jan. 6, 1882, of her burns.

A daughter, Minnie Yoder, later wrote to her aunt and uncle: "It sure's hard to lose both father and mother in so short a time, and all of our brothers are gone, too. I just think it must be a dream sometimes it seems too terrible to believe, and yet I think it must be all for the best or it would not have happened."

If the Yoder family monument can be saved, the American Legion would like to have a ceremony in next year to mark the completion of the project.

Donations can be sent to American Legion Post 494, P.O. Box 341, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681. Write "Save the Monument" in the memo on your check.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harrison News-Herald

Look at the Past: Harmon Creek Coal Co, November 28, 1933

This machine is a 225 Bucyrus 6-yard bucket stuck in the mud southeast of Hopedale, Ohio, near the Greenwood Cemetery. Men in the picture L to R: Henry Holly, Peach Manbeck, Charley Parks, Chester Rapp, Eugene Thomas, Harry Mattern, Tom Ryder, John Stevens, Eddie Crawford, Sam Busby, Ralph Fenner, Bill DeWalt, Wayne Gotschall, Lloyd Busby, Dick Birney, Clarence Mitchell, Fred Tipton, George Blake, Lee Dunlap, Matthew Lorenz Superintendent.
HOPEDALE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
ohio.org

Celebrate the Holidays at Hartville

Generations of families and friends love making lasting holiday memories together at Experience Hartville. During the holiday season, the entire campus comes alive with special events and activities, from live music and carriage rides to sweet treats and even appearances by St. Nick himself. The 200-acre campus that makes up...
HARTVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies investigating body dumped state road

MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11. According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 6 a.m. “I’m […]
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

One Dead in New Phila Apartment House Fire

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal continues investigating a deadly apartment fire in New Philadelphia on Tuesday. No information on the victim has been provided. New Phila firefighters were called to the four-unit apartment house on Allen Lane SW at just after 3...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wqkt.com

Millersburg business owner asks village council to reconsider ATV ordinance

During a meeting on Monday night, council members in Millersburg heard a business owner’s request to reconsider the village’s ordinance that prohibits utility vehicles from operating on public roads. The business owner, who wants to use his ATV to plow snow, noted that state law has a procedure in place for allowing ATVs on city streets, including a required license, insurance and having vehicles inspected. Before making any kind of a decision, council members have asked the village’s solicitor to further research Ohio’s law on the matter.
MILLERSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dog of The Week: Meet Spike

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves playing outside and is very hyper and energetic. Meet Spike, he’s a two-year-old French and American Bulldog who loves playing with dogs, cats and kids, rides well in the car and has energy like an energizer battery.
ZANESVILLE, OH
abovethelaw.com

Lawyer Faces Ethics Complaint For Pooping In Pringles Can, Flinging It Into Victims Advocacy Center Parking Lot

Now that’s a headline you don’t see every day. Jack Allen Blakeslee, an Ohio lawyer, stands accused of “deposit[ing] his feces” into an empty Pringles can and chucking it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center before heading off to court. The ABA Journal (gavel bang to the Legal Profession Blog) has the poop — err… scoop:
CAMBRIDGE, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy