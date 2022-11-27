Officers with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two suspects involved in a pursuit incident in the overnight hours Tuesday, November 29. A Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Range Road and Toto Road at 1:43 a.m. CT, but the driver in the dark-colored Chevrolet Impala failed to stop, according to the report.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO