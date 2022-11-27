ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc57.com

State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
ROSELAND, IN
WNDU

22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
VANDALIA, MI
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County

Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Pursuit Incident

Officers with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two suspects involved in a pursuit incident in the overnight hours Tuesday, November 29. A Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Range Road and Toto Road at 1:43 a.m. CT, but the driver in the dark-colored Chevrolet Impala failed to stop, according to the report.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Breaking: Charges filed against St. Joseph County officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT obtained the charging documents for the St. Joseph County officer, who was arrested while allegedly driving drunk over the weekend. Coty Hoffman was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on Werwinski Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on Werwinski Street Saturday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Werwinski Street. One male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
MISHAWAKA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne police arrest man in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man they say shot someone Sunday night. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. and charged him with aggravated battery. Investigators were called to the intersection of Spatz and Senate Avenues around 10 p.m. Sunday for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

5-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after getting hit by a truck Friday evening. Police say a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street around 5:30 p.m. when it hit the girl. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police looking to identify person in robbery investigation

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in connection with a robbery investigation. The robbery took place on November 26 at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 3320 Cassopolis St. If you have any...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff

A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Granger church catches fire, prompts school closure

GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Granger Christian School is closed Monday because of a fire that broke out at Grace Church. This is at the corner of Brick Road and Gumwood Road. The call first came in at 5:42 a.m. Clay fire officials said the fire occurred in the kitchenette...
GRANGER, IN

