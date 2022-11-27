Read full article on original website
abc57.com
State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
WNDU
22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Pursuit Incident
Officers with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two suspects involved in a pursuit incident in the overnight hours Tuesday, November 29. A Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Range Road and Toto Road at 1:43 a.m. CT, but the driver in the dark-colored Chevrolet Impala failed to stop, according to the report.
22 WSBT
Breaking: Charges filed against St. Joseph County officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT obtained the charging documents for the St. Joseph County officer, who was arrested while allegedly driving drunk over the weekend. Coty Hoffman was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty.
22 WSBT
South Bend road crews clearing debris from river, expect restricted traffic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restricted traffic will begin Wednesday on the Jefferson Boulevard bridge. Crews will be clearing debris and cable in the river. Drivers should expect minor delays while work is done. This work will extended to the Colfax Avenue Bridge Thursday. Restrictions should be lifted by...
abc57.com
One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
abc57.com
“This is a search and rescue,” Mayor Rod Roberson says about search for missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. – Just before 5:00p on Monday, Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for seventy-year-old Garvin Roberson—Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s older brother, and a beloved figure in Elkhart. “People know him as Coach Garvin or his students know him as Mr. Roberson, and there’s so...
wfft.com
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
wkzo.com
Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Werwinski Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on Werwinski Street Saturday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Werwinski Street. One male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne police arrest man in weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man they say shot someone Sunday night. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. and charged him with aggravated battery. Investigators were called to the intersection of Spatz and Senate Avenues around 10 p.m. Sunday for...
WNDU
5-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after getting hit by a truck Friday evening. Police say a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street around 5:30 p.m. when it hit the girl. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
WOWO News
Police investigating early morning shooting at northwest Fort Wayne shopping center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire at the Gateway Plaza shopping center, located in the 1500 block of Goshen Rd. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the scene where they located an adult male and an adult female in the parking lot. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify person in robbery investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in connection with a robbery investigation. The robbery took place on November 26 at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 3320 Cassopolis St. If you have any...
22 WSBT
One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff
A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again in downtown Fort Wayne after car crashes into pole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was shut down Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. East Jefferson Boulevard was shut down at its intersection with Lafayette Street after a crash that happened just before 8 a.m. A...
wtvbam.com
Three juvenile boys accused of setting abandoned Steuben County residence on fire
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says three juvenile boys were involved in allegedly starting a fire late Saturday afternoon in a residence that was vacant and appeared to be abandoned. The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a residence in the 7800 block...
22 WSBT
Granger church catches fire, prompts school closure
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Granger Christian School is closed Monday because of a fire that broke out at Grace Church. This is at the corner of Brick Road and Gumwood Road. The call first came in at 5:42 a.m. Clay fire officials said the fire occurred in the kitchenette...
