NBC Miami
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC Miami
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 30
It was an exciting Tuesday in the World Cup stratosphere as the group stage for Groups A and B came to a flashing finale. England defeated Wales 3-0 with the great work of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford. The United States followed in a similar fashion, beating Iran 1-0 after a Christian Pulisic goal.
NBC Miami
Mexico Falls Short on Goal Differential Vs. Saudi Arabia, Eliminated From World Cup
Mexico has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, Mexico fell short based on goal differential with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. With Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland, Mexico's minus-one goal differential wasn't enough to Poland's zero. Saudi...
NBC Miami
Why Didn't Mexico Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage?
Poland has advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And until a stoppage time goal by Saudi Arabia, it looked like their advancement was going to come down to fair play rules to qualify. Were it not for Mexico conceding a late goal, Poland -- who had five yellow cards -- still would have gotten the second spot in the knockout stage due to El Tri’s seven yellow cards.
NBC Miami
Szczęsny Blocks Messi's Penalty Kick to Keep Argentina Scoreless With Poland
Wojciech Szczęsny is willing Poland to a spot in the knockout round, blocking his second penalty kick of the group stage. This time, against Lionel Messi. Messi's penalty kick -- a dart across his body to the right post -- had power and speed, but ultimately couldn't get past the outstretched right arm of Szczęsny.
NBC Miami
Teen Cuts Off Teacher to Announce USMNT's World Cup Win Over Iran
The World Cup is part of the curriculum this year. After the United States men’s national team clinched a spot in the knockout stage after a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, fans across the country went wild. And rightfully so. This California high school student was no different,...
NBC Miami
Tunisia Beats France, Falls Short of Knockout Round
Tunisia held off France 1-0 on Wednesday, but finished third in the Group D standings and on the outside looking in at the Round of 16. Before kickoff, the stage had been set for a hectic day in the Group standings, with Tunisia's advancement hopes hinging on a win over France and a loss for Australia to Denmark. The action in both matches certainly lived up to the hype.
NBC Miami
Argentina Soars Back to Round of 16, Poland Claim Second Despite 2-0 Loss
As the final whistle blew in a 2-0 domination, the Argentinians went wild knowing they would be advancing to the round of 16. But on the other side of the field, Poland stood idly by awaiting their fate as the Mexico-Saudi Arabia fixture finished. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s goal in...
NBC Miami
USMNT Vs. Netherlands 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Or at least in this case, an orange. The United States men’s national team is gearing up for a riveting showdown against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. With Christian...
NBC Miami
Melbourne Bursts Into Celebration Amid Australia Win at 4 a.m.
No, seriously, Melbourne erupted in celebration early Thursday morning when Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark. The iconic win sent Australia to the knockout stage where it seeks to book a spot in the World...
NBC Miami
Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino Announces Departure From Mexico Team After Early World Cup Exit
Change is on the way for the Mexico. Gerardo "Tata" Martino will not be returning to manage the Mexican men's national team following its early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Martino told FOX Soccer: "My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the whistle." The...
NBC Miami
Christian Pulisic Listed Day-to-Day After Suffering Pelvic Injury During USMNT Win
United States forward Christian Pulisic is deemed day-to-day after the 24-year-old suffered a pelvic injury during the USMNT's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday that advanced the Stars and Stripes to the knockout stage of the tournament. In a heroic goal in the 38th minute to secure the United States...
NBC Miami
Wahbi Khazri Takes on French Defense to Give Tunisia 1-0 Lead
Wahbi Khazri answered Tunisia's prayers in the 58th minute. After a scoreless half, the 31-year-old forward stormed downfield, taking on four French defenders and goalkepper Steve Mandanda. The goal put Tunisia up 1-0 and moved it into second place behind France for a spot in the knockout round. Khazri's goal...
NBC Miami
