KESQ

Clear and mild today with changes coming this weekend

A ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny and relatively mild today before a series of weak storms moves through Northern California. Highs today will reach very close to the seasonal norm of 73, but we'll see cooler conditions the remain of the week. Cooler air bottled up to...
KESQ

Calmer and clearer conditions for Tuesday

Much calmer winds and improved air quality this Tuesday. The fair and mild conditions will continue through the evening, so go ahead and move those dinner plans outdoors. The next storm system will move into California on Thursday, though not likely to move into the Southland until Thursday night into Friday morning. Currently, rain doesn't look to amount to much in the desert, but the wet weather will be more impactful to local mountains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driving safely during high wind conditions

Westerly winds have brought gusty conditions to the Coachella Valley. Winds will be especially strong in wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass where gusts can reach up to 60 mph. Due to these strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Strong winds can create difficult The post Driving safely during high wind conditions appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds

Magic of Lights Coachella Valley takes visitors through a drive-through experience with light displays featuring a variety of themes. The experience is open until January 1, 2023. You can visit the display seven days a week from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online or at the gate. Instead The post Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February

Construction is underway on Cook Street to make the road smoother and prevent potholes from forming as part of the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project. Construction trucks have already started tearing up the asphalt on Cook Street. Andy Ramirez, the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Palm Desert said The post Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee Christmas Tree Lighting event this Saturday

The countdown is on: It's only four days until the featured event in the City of Menifee holiday season -- the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and festival. The event will will take place on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College (28237 La Piedra Road.) This year the City is providing enhanced experiences for the whole family, including an enlarged snow zone, walking entertainment, and a train for families to ride. The event will also have multiple photo opportunities, including photos with Santa.
MENIFEE, CA
theeagle1069.com

Work Continues On SR-111 In Palm Springs…Which Includes East Palm Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino and North Palm Canyon Drive

Caltrans continues work on a $5.5 million project to construct and upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards (Americans with Disabilities Act) and modify signal and lighting systems on State Route 111 Palm Springs. Weather permitting. Crews continue paving and constructing ADA curb ramps and modifying signals and lighting systems at...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

Christmas Dinner in Palm Springs

If you’re looking for a great place to enjoy Christmas dinner with your family, look no further than Palm Springs. With its fantastic weather and beautiful views, Palm Springs is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. And with so many great restaurants to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect spot for your Christmas dinner.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
KTLA

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

Winterfest moves to Noble Creek Park

After being held at the Grange for 29 years the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s annual Winterfest will be moved to Noble Creek Park this year to give it space to grow. The free community event will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. “The Grange,...
BEAUMONT, CA
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

