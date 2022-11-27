Read full article on original website
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
KESQ
Clear and mild today with changes coming this weekend
A ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny and relatively mild today before a series of weak storms moves through Northern California. Highs today will reach very close to the seasonal norm of 73, but we'll see cooler conditions the remain of the week. Cooler air bottled up to...
KESQ
Calmer and clearer conditions for Tuesday
Much calmer winds and improved air quality this Tuesday. The fair and mild conditions will continue through the evening, so go ahead and move those dinner plans outdoors. The next storm system will move into California on Thursday, though not likely to move into the Southland until Thursday night into Friday morning. Currently, rain doesn't look to amount to much in the desert, but the wet weather will be more impactful to local mountains.
Weather Service: Series of Storms to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Later This Week
A cold storm sliding in from the Pacific Northwest will impact San Diego County later in the week and going into the weekend, but forecasters were uncertain Monday whether the precipitation would produce significant rain and snow. According to the National Weather Service, a trough of low pressure will push...
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
Driving safely during high wind conditions
Westerly winds have brought gusty conditions to the Coachella Valley. Winds will be especially strong in wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass where gusts can reach up to 60 mph. Due to these strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Strong winds can create difficult The post Driving safely during high wind conditions appeared first on KESQ.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds
Magic of Lights Coachella Valley takes visitors through a drive-through experience with light displays featuring a variety of themes. The experience is open until January 1, 2023. You can visit the display seven days a week from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online or at the gate. Instead The post Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February
Construction is underway on Cook Street to make the road smoother and prevent potholes from forming as part of the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project. Construction trucks have already started tearing up the asphalt on Cook Street. Andy Ramirez, the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Palm Desert said The post Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Menifee Christmas Tree Lighting event this Saturday
The countdown is on: It's only four days until the featured event in the City of Menifee holiday season -- the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and festival. The event will will take place on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College (28237 La Piedra Road.) This year the City is providing enhanced experiences for the whole family, including an enlarged snow zone, walking entertainment, and a train for families to ride. The event will also have multiple photo opportunities, including photos with Santa.
theeagle1069.com
Work Continues On SR-111 In Palm Springs…Which Includes East Palm Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino and North Palm Canyon Drive
Caltrans continues work on a $5.5 million project to construct and upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards (Americans with Disabilities Act) and modify signal and lighting systems on State Route 111 Palm Springs. Weather permitting. Crews continue paving and constructing ADA curb ramps and modifying signals and lighting systems at...
visitpalmsprings.com
Christmas Dinner in Palm Springs
If you’re looking for a great place to enjoy Christmas dinner with your family, look no further than Palm Springs. With its fantastic weather and beautiful views, Palm Springs is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. And with so many great restaurants to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect spot for your Christmas dinner.
KESQ
Firebirds team president Steve Fraser expresses excitement ahead of Acrisure Arena’s opening
News Channel 3's Peter Daut sat down with Steve Fraser ahead of the Firebirds' desert debut at Acrisure Arena. Fraser, who expressed excitement over the arena's opening, touched on multiple topics such as ticket sales, hockey, concerts and more. Fans can purchase tickets at https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/. The community will be able...
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
KESQ
DAP Health and the Palm Springs Community Join Millions Around the Globe to Mark World AIDS Day 2022
On Thursday, December 1, millions of concerned men, women, and children around the globe will make a special observance of World AIDS Day. Its theme for 2022 is “Equalize.”. But here at DAP Health — for the last 38 years, 365 days per — we’ve made it our mission...
recordgazette.net
Winterfest moves to Noble Creek Park
After being held at the Grange for 29 years the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s annual Winterfest will be moved to Noble Creek Park this year to give it space to grow. The free community event will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. “The Grange,...
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
