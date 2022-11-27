Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC Los Angeles
Mexico Falls Short on Goal Differential Vs. Saudi Arabia, Eliminated From World Cup
Mexico has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, Mexico fell short based on goal differential with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. With Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland, Mexico's minus-one goal differential wasn't enough to Poland's zero. Saudi...
NBC Los Angeles
Best Moments From Thrilling Day 11 of FIFA World Cup
What a day of FIFA World Cup action. The Day 11 slate began with Australia locking down the only remaining knockout stage spot in Group D via a 1-0 win over Denmark. The victory proved to be vital for the Socceroos, as Tunisia took down France 1-0. A tie or loss by Australia would have seen Tunisia advance instead.
NBC Los Angeles
Jean-Charles Castelletto Scores Cameroon's First 2022 World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jean-Charles Castelletto’s first international goal came at the perfect time for Cameroon. The 27-year-old center back put his country up 1-0 in its Group G match against Serbia...
NBC Los Angeles
Argentina Soars Back to Round of 16, Poland Claim Second Despite 2-0 Loss
As the final whistle blew in a 2-0 domination, the Argentinians went wild knowing they would be advancing to the round of 16. But on the other side of the field, Poland stood idly by awaiting their fate as the Mexico-Saudi Arabia fixture finished. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s goal in...
NBC Los Angeles
Who Is Starting for the USMNT, Iran Today?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Eight years of waiting is coming down to one moment for the U.S. men’s national team. Can they beat Iran and advance to the knockout round or will their time in Qatar come to an end in the group stage?
NBC Los Angeles
Melbourne Bursts Into Celebration Amid Australia Win at 4 a.m.
No, seriously, Melbourne erupted in celebration early Thursday morning when Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark. The iconic win sent Australia to the knockout stage where it seeks to book a spot in the World...
NBC Los Angeles
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
NBC Los Angeles
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit
“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
NBC Los Angeles
Ghana Takes Early Lead With Two First-Half Goals Vs. South Korea
Ghana is working to escape elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup as they take on South Korea in a Group H clash on Monday in Qatar. The Black Stars are off to a solid start as they take an early 2-0 lead to close out the first half. It...
Japan tells China, Russia it has 'severe concerns' over joint air patrols: spokesperson
TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan has told China and Russia it has "severe concerns" over their frequent joint air force activities around Japan's territory, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.
NBC Los Angeles
UK Charity Backed by Disgraced Crypto Kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried Sounds Alarm to British Regulators After FTX Collapse
The Charity Commission for England and Wales told CNBC that one of the charities there filed a "serious incident report" tied to "the collapse of FTX." Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried's donations are at least in the multiple millions of dollars with public pledges to give billions more to the so-called effective altruism movement.
Comments / 0