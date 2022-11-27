Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Jonathan Bernstein: How Trump could win the 2024 Republican nomination
Can Donald Trump win the Republican presidential nomination?. The contest is now in full flight, even though only one candidate, Trump, has formally announced. In echoes of 2016, political observers have been debating whether Trump could capture the nomination with a relatively small share of the overall vote. Indeed, it...
House Ways and Means Committee gains access to Trump tax returns after Supreme Court order
After years of Democrat efforts to obtain them, House Ways and Means Committee Democrats have obtained former President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Respect for Marriage Act passes Senate; California lawmakers say more to be done
The act also protects same sex-marriages if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage, with Obergefell v Hodges coming under threat this summer after the overturning of Roe v Wade.
Why this doctor applauds Elon Musk ending Twitter’s COVID ‘misinformation’ ban
Elon Musk’s decision to remove Twitter’s COVID “misleading information protocol” should be applauded not attacked, as it’s been in the media. His move is a nod to free speech and, more important, to the idea that when you assert people are spreading misinformation there’s an implicit understanding you know the truth and they don’t. This is dangerous posturing because the truth itself is often flexible, changeable, dependent on vantage point, never certain — especially in the case of a virus we are still learning about, with no consensus on effective public-health protocol or absolute measures to prevent spread. When it comes to...
