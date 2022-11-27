ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Jonathan Bernstein: How Trump could win the 2024 Republican nomination

Can Donald Trump win the Republican presidential nomination?. The contest is now in full flight, even though only one candidate, Trump, has formally announced. In echoes of 2016, political observers have been debating whether Trump could capture the nomination with a relatively small share of the overall vote. Indeed, it...
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Why this doctor applauds Elon Musk ending Twitter’s COVID ‘misinformation’ ban

Elon Musk’s decision to remove Twitter’s COVID “misleading information protocol” should be applauded not attacked, as it’s been in the media. His move is a nod to free speech and, more important, to the idea that when you assert people are spreading misinformation there’s an implicit understanding you know the truth and they don’t. This is dangerous posturing because the truth itself is often flexible, changeable, dependent on vantage point, never certain — especially in the case of a virus we are still learning about, with no consensus on effective public-health protocol or absolute measures to prevent spread. When it comes to...

