ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne

Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday

Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
YourCentralValley.com

Former Bulldog Trent Dilfer introduced as UAB head coach

Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer was introduced on Wednesday as the newest head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. football program. UAB athletic director Mark Ingram emphasized his confidence in Dilfer for the job. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win

Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Seth Johnson: Eyeing late-season return

Johnson (elbow) said Tuesday that he will start his throwing program in mid-January with the goal of pitching in rehab games in the minors in August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Pretty much I can do everything except for actually throwing a baseball or throwing medicine balls. As far as upper-body lifts, I'm pretty much cleared for all that stuff," Johnson said. "I'm hoping to be able to pitch by next August, maybe in some Complex League games."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne likely will have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Titans' Geoff Swaim: Being phased out of passing attack

Swaim failed to corral his lone target while playing 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. With rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and top tight end Austin Hooper having both taken on heightened roles in the Tennessee passing attack of late, Swaim has functioned mainly as a blocker in recent weeks. After drawing seven targets across the Titans' first three games of the season, Swaim has been targeted a combined five times in Tennessee's subsequent eight contests. The lack of involvement isn't the result of any major downturn in playing time, either; Swaim has logged snap shares above 50 percent in each of those eight games.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy