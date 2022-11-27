Read full article on original website
Dominant Eagles’ run game led to something that hasn’t happened in 74 years | ‘Hey man, we’re kicking ass’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles center Jason Kelce stood with some family and friends at 12:49 a.m. Monday morning, near the corner of a Lincoln Financial Field endzone where the team had run out to take the field to play the Green Bay Packers. It was a brief moment of relaxation for Kelce, one that was well deserved after he and the offense were able to accomplish just a couple of hours prior on Sunday Night Football.
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Jerry Jones dismisses Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident: 'His behavior is not an issue'
Jerry Jones is not worried about any character concerns with Odell Beckham Jr. after the receiver was removed from a flight in Miami on Sunday. The Cowboys owner, appearing on Dallas radio station KRLD-FM on Tuesday, dismissed any notion that the incident impacted his interest in the free-agent receiver. “No,...
Source: Rose Bowl agrees to amended deal, paving way for early CFP expansion
The Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025, a source told ESPN.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday's old tweets resurface on heels of Colts' bizarre 'Monday Night Football' time management
Jeff Saturday may have a tweet for everything. Before taking the head coaching gig with the Colts, Saturday was a talking head for ESPN, and his job was to, well, talk. Whether that was on TV or Twitter didn't matter, but the latter is a growing cause for entertainment as Saturday's coaching tenure plays out in Indy.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Sporting News
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday bemoans late-game time management in Colts' loss to Steelers: 'I wish I had that third down back'
Jeff Saturday fell to 1-2 as Colts head coach Monday, dropping a primetime matchup to the Steelers 24-17. Marring the loss was some bizarre late-game clock management that saw Saturday seemingly being overly conservative with his timeouts. With under a minute left in the game and all three timeouts remaining,...
Sporting News
Is Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes the new Brady-Manning? One Bengals receiver says so
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in history throughout Manning's career in the NFL. Since the former Colts and Broncos QB retired, everyone has been looking for the next big pairing. Tyler Boyd thinks it includes his team's quarterback. The Bengals wide receiver said...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat To Note For Eagles’ Lane Johnson Over Last 2 Years
The Philadelphia Eagles have found a lot of success this season on the offensive side of the ball. They are currently fourth in the league in offensive yardage and third in scoring as they have one of the most prolific units in the NFL. What has helped make the Eagles...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13
Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question
On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor leaves sideline to block on interception return, gets away with it
Officials are going to want to file this one away under a "whoopsie." Five seconds into Raiders vs. Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on a pass intended for Davante Adams. Following the pick, officials missed that 12, not 11, Seahawks were on the field for the return, as outside linebacker Darrell Taylor got a bit overzealous from the sidelines after the pick.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson draws Bo Callahan comparisons after 'half' of Broncos teammates show up to QB's birthday party
When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson during the 2022 NFL offseason, the hope was that the veteran quarterback would help to fix Denver's woes at the position. Instead, Wilson has struggled immensely while leading the Broncos to a 3-8 record and last place in the AFC West, and the situation around him seems to be rapidly deteriorating.
Sporting News
Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend QB's Browns debut vs. Texans: 'We are still here,' attorney says
Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns was always going to have a sinister undertone to it. But attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women who accused Watson of sexually assaulting them, is making sure it's as difficult as possible to ignore the subtext of Watson's NFL return against the Texans Sunday.
