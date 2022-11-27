ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

LehighValleyLive.com

Dominant Eagles’ run game led to something that hasn’t happened in 74 years | ‘Hey man, we’re kicking ass’

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles center Jason Kelce stood with some family and friends at 12:49 a.m. Monday morning, near the corner of a Lincoln Financial Field endzone where the team had run out to take the field to play the Green Bay Packers. It was a brief moment of relaxation for Kelce, one that was well deserved after he and the offense were able to accomplish just a couple of hours prior on Sunday Night Football.
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News

Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'

The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
atozsports.com

Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question

On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Seahawks' Darrell Taylor leaves sideline to block on interception return, gets away with it

Officials are going to want to file this one away under a "whoopsie." Five seconds into Raiders vs. Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on a pass intended for Davante Adams. Following the pick, officials missed that 12, not 11, Seahawks were on the field for the return, as outside linebacker Darrell Taylor got a bit overzealous from the sidelines after the pick.
