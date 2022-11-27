ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Hey, Boise! Round out 2022 with comedy, holiday events, New Year’s parties — and Snoop!

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LI1QP_0jOujgo500

Well, another year is almost done. And I hope 2022 was a better one for all of you. Lord knows we deserved it!

With that being said, I think we are all ready for a fresh start. So how will you be ringing in 2023? Are you more of a hit-up-the-club scene person with friends or a chill-at-home person, preferring an intimate group? Whatever your vibe, be safe and have fun.

For those wanting to celebrate downtown but not really feeling a crowded bar, there is the Idaho Potato Drop at Cecil D. Andrus Park — an event that is crowded, too, but a little less shoulder-checking.

Families can expect Wahooz and Pinz Bowling to throw a Noon Year’s Eve party and a Z Lounge Countdown Party.

And aside form NYE parties, December has much more going on than just kicking 2022 to the curb.

There are many Christmas and holiday festivities, like the Winter Garden aGlow held at the Idaho Botanical Garden. The Morrison Center will feature a Family Holiday Concert (Dec. 1) and Ballet Idaho’s “The Nutcracker” (various dates).

If you just want a good laugh, you are sure to find a few with stand-up by Kevin Hart (Dec. 1), Bill Burr (Dec. 8) and Christoper Titus (Dec. 16).

Or maybe you need an epic hip-hop/rap show! Snoop Dogg’s Holidaze of Blaze is Dec. 14 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa and features special guests T-Pain, Ying Yang Twins, Warren G and Justin Champagne.

Note: Check with event websites or social media before attending. Events might be canceled or postponed after press deadline because of the pandemic, or might have new rules in place regarding masks and proof of vaccination.

New Year’s Eve

Wahooz and Pinz New Year’s Eve Parties: Dec. 31, Wahooz Family Fun Zone/Pinz Bowling, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. wahoozfunzone.com, pinzbowlingidaho.com.

▪ Noon Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to midnight. Balloon drop with party favors, plus Indoor Incredible for $29.99 ($5 off) all day, including nine unlimited attractions, plus bowling and a $5 game card.

▪ Z Lounge Countdown Party: 9 p.m. to midnight. Cosmic bowling, dessert buffet, one attraction pass, $5 game card, party favors and champagne (or sparkling cider) toast. All ages. $49.99 advance through Dec. 29, $5 more at the door if lanes available. Reservations: 208-898-0900.

Idaho Potato Drop: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Music, sporting events, art performances, more. Free, but VIP tickets ($125) available at idahopotatodrop.com.

Farmers Markets

Boise Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Dec. 17, old Foothills School building, 610 S. 8th St., Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, The Grove Plaza at 8th and Main streets, Boise. capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Nampa Farmers Market Winter Wonderland: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 10, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Festivals/Fairs

Scentsy Commons Holiday Lights: Daily through Jan. 16, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. The campus has been wrapped in more than 900,000 lights. The largest attraction is its 250-foot-light tunnel, and back by popular demand is the 75-foot tall, light-up Christmas tree.

City Santa: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, D.L. Evans Bank, 890 W. Main St., Boise. Free photos with Santa (bring own camera/phone). Donations support the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. downtownboise.org/events/city-santa.

Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of decorations and more than 600,000 sparkling lights, holiday music, free hot cocoa and cookies, fire pits, more. One-hour timed ticketing blocks are available every thirty minutes. $18 general, $14 IBG members and children 4-12, free for ages younger than 4, in advance only. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Music

NOEL Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Brandt Center’s Swayne Auditorium, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. Performances from more than 200 musicians in NNU’s top ensembles, including Northwesterners, Chamber Orchestra, Handbell Choir, Bella Voce, Wind Ensemble and University Choir and Orchestra. $7-$20 general, $3-$15 students and seniors. nnu.edu/noel-concert.

Boise Phil Handel’s Messiah: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. $41.34. boisephil.org.

Performance Arts

Ballet Idaho “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16; 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17; and noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 18, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $44, $59 and $83. balletidaho.org/thenutcracker.

Spectator Sports

Idaho Steelheads hockey vs. Allen Americans: 7:10 p.m., Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $19-$45. idahocentralarena.com.

▪ Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3: vs. Utah Grizzlies

▪ Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17: vs. Rapid City Rush

▪ Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Friday, Dec. 23: Utah Grizzlies

Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater’s “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 17; and 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 854 Fulton St. Co-production with Opera Idaho. $32-$45 general, $15 students, $28 previews (Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2). 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.

Specialty/Trade Shows

Jurassic Quest: 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot long Megalodon. Also, meet the trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive raptor show, and enjoy “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, more. $19-$36. fordidahocenter.com.

Dec. 1

Family Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $11 general, $2 non-Boise State students and children. Ticketmaster.

Kevin Hart: 8 pm. Thursday, Dec. 1, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $50.50-$152. fordidahocenter.com.

Dec. 2

Peppa Pig’s Adventure: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $28-$58. fordidahocenter.com.

Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: Parade starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, downtown Meridian. Parade will travel down Main Street to Carlton and return on 2nd Street. Meridian’s official Christmas tree will be lit in Generations Plaza following the parade. Come early to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” projected next to the mainstage on Idaho and Main street. christmasinmeridian.org.

Jim Brickman “A Very Merry Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $35-$75. egyptiantheatre.net. Special guests: Mat and Savanna Shaw.

Deorro : 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $23. Ticketmaster.

The Soft Moon: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $18 at eventbrite.com. $20 at the door. Opening: Nuovo Testamento.

Dec. 3

Boise Holiday Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10th and Jefferson streets, Boise. Theme is “Joy to the World.” Then proceeds east on Jefferson to 4th Street, where it will then head south to Bannock, then west to 11th Street. boiseholidayparade.org.

Boise Phil Holiday Pops: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. New traditions this year with vocalist Sam Tru, Opera Idaho’s Children Chorus, and a program of holiday classics, winter songs, and plenty of festive cheer. $31.93-$96.59 general, $14.97 students (certain sections only). boisephil.org.

Oddisee & Good Compny: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 at the door. Opening: Eleven, Jason D.

Strangelove — The Depeche Mode Experience : 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $18 general, $28 VIP. Ticketmaster.

“Fruitcakes”: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional drag troupe. $20 at eventbrite.com.

Dec. 4

A New World: Intimate music from Final Fantasy: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Under the direction of Eric Roth, the New World Players chamber ensemble performs exclusive arrangements from throughout the Final Fantasy series. $45 general, $75 VIP. TicketWeb.

Kadabra/Spoon Benders: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Ealdor Bealu.

Dec. 6

Tommy Emmanuel: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34.50, $47.50 and $59.50. Ticketmaster. All price levels will increase $5.50 on the day of show. Special guest: Mike Dawes.

Dec. 8

Housed for the Holidays: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. Local Basque band Amuma Says No, refreshments provided from Ansot’s, live and silent auction, and a short program detailing the importance of the work Jesse Tree does for the community. Fundraiser for Jesse Tree. $75 at jessetreeidaho.org/housedfortheholidays.

Bill Burr: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $50-$105. fordidahocenter.com.

Dec. 10

Breakfast with Santa: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Buffet breakfast, personal time with Santa Claus, kids craft time, animal experiences, and photos with Santa (if purchased in advance). Plus, the rest of the day to explore the zoo. $40 general, $25 ages 3-11, $35 and $20 for Friends of Zoo Boise members. 208-608-7760, zooboise.org.

Children’s Winterland Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Meridian Boys & Girls Club Gym, 911 N. Meridian Road. Christmas-themed games, crafts, activities, and visits with Santa. Free, but cash or canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank appreciated. christmasinmeridian.org.

“Laughing All The Way: LIVE”: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St., Boise. Featuring best-selling authors and motivational speakers Hank Smith, Meg Johnson, and John Bytheway, along with host Mark Williams and special musical guest Carmen Rasmusen Herbert. $30. Group tickets available. turtle.link/Boise.

Sexy Santa Fundraiser: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Studio Boise, 4619 W. Emerald St., Boise. Vendors, complimentary wine from House Wines, gourmet popcorn from Hip Pop Hooray, and a free photo booth to take pictures with sexy Santas. Ticket sale proceeds go to the Women and Children’s Alliance. $5 at the door. hayescompanyboutique.com.

Dec. 11

Meridian Symphony presents “Merry, Merry Meridian”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise. Featuring holiday classics old and new including Lane’s “Overture on French Carols,” Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Lovrien’s “Minor Alterations: Christmas Through the Looking Glass.” Boise State University music professor and principal oboist Rachel Becker will perform Morricone’s haunting “Gabriel’s Oboe” with the symphony. $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $5 children, at meridiansymphony.org or at the door (if available). 208-891-2721, info@meridiansymphony.org.

Dec. 13

Boise Chordsmen Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Cloverdale Church of God, 3755 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Reserve free tickets at boisechordsmen.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jTi5_0jOujgo500
Snoop Dogg brings his Holidaze of Blaze tour to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Dec. 14. TBS

Dec. 14

Snoop Dogg’s Holidaze of Blaze: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $59-$199. fordidahocenter.com. Special guest: T-Pain, Ying Yang Twins, Warren G, Justin Champagne.

Dec. 15

Five Finger Death Punch/Brantley Gilbert: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50-$129.50. fordidahocenter.com. Special guest: Cory Marks.

Little Feat: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $64.50, $79.50 and $99.50. Ticketmaster. All price levels will increase $5 on the day of show. Special guest: Nicki Bluhm.

Dec. 16

Christopher Titus: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $30-$50. TicketWeb.

A Shenandoah Christmas: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $47.50-$72.40. egyptiantheatre.net. Opening: Andy Byron.

Dec. 17

Serenata Orchestra’s Christmas Sing Along Play Along: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Fundraiser for the Katy Benoit Scholarship Fund. Donations accepted at the door.

Dec. 18

A Christmas to Remember: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Tributes to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s greatest hits mixed with several country Christmas duets featuring Karen Hester, performing as Dolly Parton, and Mark Hinds as Kenny Rogers. $24-$37.75. ICTickets.

Dec. 23

Blues Addicts: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 general, $25 preferred. eventbrite.com.

