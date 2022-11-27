ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

After Mueller, legal experts hope for a more vocal special counsel

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkUia_0jOujbOS00

As former President Trump faces his second special counsel investigation in six years, some legal experts are encouraging the Justice Department to be more vocal in addressing the inevitable attacks and misinformation about the high stakes probe.

The appointment of Jack Smith to oversee dual Justice Department investigations into the mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago and efforts to block the 2020 transition of power comes as the public holds fresh memories of the attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller as he investigated Trump’s ties to Russia.

Special counsels are thrust into the public spotlight, but most work within the confines of an agency that largely restricts its employees to speaking through court filings.

It’s a dynamic that worries some, who see the days of reverence for special counsels with even the most venerable reputations as long gone.

Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPzee_0jOujbOS00

“One lesson from the Mueller investigation is that the traditional Justice Department mantra — ‘We try our cases in court’ — can be taken too literally, with devastating consequences,” Andrew Weissmann, one of the prosecutors on the Mueller team, wrote in an o p-ed in The New York Times .

“But the mantra does not mean letting only one side shape a narrative and leaving the public with an abundance of unanswered questions,” he added.

Not all special counsels have been so mum, with Kenneth Starr facing blowback for offering many an update over his years-long investigations into President Clinton.

“There is surely a middle ground,” Weissmann urged.

Trump frequently railed against the Mueller investigation, which was launched after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey, who had been overseeing an investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

On Twitter, Trump repeatedly complained about “the Russia hoax,” and “disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller.” He would go on to call Mueller “highly conflicted,” while the probe, like other inquiries, was often cast as a witch hunt.

“Robert Mueller had such a sterling reputation in the legal community. And yet that wasn’t enough to prevent people from making all kinds of wild allegations about his movies,” Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney, told The Hill.

But adhering to Justice Department tradition and largely staying quiet about the case “allowed [then Attorney General] William Barr and Donald Trump to distort the findings of Robert Muller,” she said.

“Because Robert Mueller was so wedded to the rules and didn’t speak out loud, I think it was in effective disservice to the American people. I think his intentions were good. But I think that he came up during a time when people in public life acted in good faith. And now we find ourselves in a time when people are willing to twist the facts to suit their purposes. And so the way to combat that tendency is with facts and education,” McQuade added.

Mueller concluded his investigation in March of 2019, but the public heard little from the special counsel until May, telling reporters, “The report is my testimony.”

He would later appear before Congress, but by that point Barr had already characterized Mueller’s findings in a May letter to lawmakers that diminished report findings critical of Trump’s behavior.

It was a letter, it was later revealed, that Mueller took issue with; he said it “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.”

Both McQuade and Weissmann cautioned that any public statements would need to be carefully tailored to avoid any complications for the investigations.

But Weissman wrote that he sees a role for providing “public enlightenment.”

“Neither the current special counsel regulations nor Justice Department rules require Mr. Smith to take a vow of silence with the American public. His ability to explain and educate will be critical to the acceptance of the department’s mission by the American public,” he wrote.

“It will permit Mr. Smith to be heard directly and not through the gauze of pundits and TV anchors; it will allow the public to directly assess Mr. Smith, a heretofore little-known figure; and it will permit Mr. Smith to counteract those strong forces seeking to discredit or misleadingly shape the narrative about the investigations.”

Matt Miller, who served as the Justice Department spokesperson under the Obama administration, said while Mueller may have been too reticent to speak, “there’s a danger in overcorrecting.”

He said Smith and the department should correct the factual record, but noted that anything beyond that “can do far more benefit than damage to the case.”

“There’s a big difference between [the Mueller] case and this one, which is this one can end in a prosecution. … So to some extent, a special counsel doesn’t need to worry about the press coverage he’s getting. He needs to worry about bringing a case that can stick,” Miller said, a possibility he sees as aided by the “overwhelming evidence of Trump’s guilt” in the Mar-a-Lago case.

Trump has already railed against the appointment of a special counsel, complaining about Smith’s wife, who in her work as a producer contributed to a film about Michelle Obama.

“This is just a small amount of information from the wife of the hard-line Radical Left Special Counsel (prosecutor), an acolyte of Eric Holder and Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump wrote on his social media platform on Tuesday.

Smith’s appointment came as a surprise to some, who had cautioned against the appointment of a special counsel.

Miller said it gives Trump “a foil to rally against,” but that he sees little value in trying to push back against Trump taunts.

“It is a mistake to think that you can fight an information war with Donald Trump and convince the people who are listening to him that he’s wrong. Getting out and doing battle with the former president – there’s very little upside in doing it, and you risk ruining your own reputation,” he said.

“The press can be annoying and people attacking you can be annoying. But at the end of the day, you have a more powerful tool than any of that. And that’s to bring criminal charges against people. So when you’re swinging that big a bat, you don’t need to worry about some of the attacks you get along the way.”

Smith has thus far issued one public statement vowing “independent judgement,” released shortly after a press conference from Attorney General Merrick Garland in which he said he saw the appointment as necessary given the extraordinary circumstances of the case.

McQuade said she hopes Smith will embrace some communication with the public as a way to engrain faith in a process Garland hopes will help insulate the department ahead of what could lead to a history-making prosecution.

“The more we hear from Jack Smith, the more the public will trust him and understand what it is he’s doing. So I think he can do it in a way that still respects the rights of those under investigation,” she said.

She pointed to Justice Department rules that greenlight speaking about cases in limited circumstances if it’s necessary to inform the public.

“I think that exception comes into play here where the public needs a lot of assuring if there are critics who are criticizing [that] the Justice Department is acting for political motives.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 63

Bobby Snyder
3d ago

John Durhams investigation went on for over 3 years against Hillery Clinton's lawyer...nata, nothing...talk about a waste of money 💰

Reply
9
jerry yax
3d ago

wastenof taxpayers money since the MUELLER INVESTIGATION has already been taken over and the Demorats are the ones in trouble over it

Reply(7)
11
Tom Halleck
3d ago

I myself personally don't, but in fairness to Mueller, Rod Rosenstein TIED his hands into what he could say on some matters and also charging the PRESIDENT. His investigation was basically the ROAD MAP for CONGRESS to insert their powers. All of this because of SPINELESS REPUBLICANS in both chambers SELECTING power over Country.

Reply(2)
9
Related
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification

Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Michael Cohen cleared to sue Trump Organization for millions

Onetime Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was given the go-ahead to sue the Trump Organization for millions in legal fees, a New York court ruled. Determining that a prior judge erred last November when he tossed out Cohen's lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's business empire, the Appellate Division in Manhattan concluded that the Trump Organization may be liable for his legal costs.
The Hill

GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said 20 members of the House Republican Conference are “pretty hard no” votes against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becoming Speaker next session. Biggs said in an interview on the podcast “Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz” that those who plan to not vote...
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
CNBC

Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
The Independent

Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says

Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
SheKnows

One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Will special counsel indict Trump?

Of the two cases involving former President Trump being investigated by special counsel Jack Smith, "the documents case is far more straightforward," says former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. But "they need to make sure that the documents that they use in the trial are ones they feel comfortable with the world finding out the contents of."
The Hill

The Hill

790K+
Followers
89K+
Post
562M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy