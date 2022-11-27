I drove a $2 million electric car and a $200,000 one. See the biggest differences — and similarities — between the two.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo (bottom) and the Pininfarina Battista. Pininfarina; Tim Levin/Insider

I drove the $209,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo and the $2.2 million Pininfarina Battista.

Turns out there are some big differences between an electric car that's merely expensive and one that costs millions.

Both cars are incredibly fast, but the Battista is rarer and more special all around.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Tim Levin/Insider

For most people, a $200,000 electric sports car might as well cost $2 million. They're never going to afford it anyway — unless they win the lottery or find the next Bitcoin.But there's actually a big difference between a six-figure electric vehicle and a seven-figure one.There are also a few surprising similarities. That's what I learned after testing the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo ($209,000) and the Pininfarina Battista ($2.2 million and up).One commonality: Both are outrageously powerful and quick.

The Taycan has two motors, all-wheel drive, and can crank out up to 750 horsepower in short bursts. It'll rocket to 60 mph in a shocking, organ-compressing 2.7 seconds.I didn't think anything could possibly feel faster — until I drove the Battista.The new Italian supercar promises an absurd 1,900 horsepower and 1,726 pound-feet of torque.It scorches from a standstill to 60 mph in less than two seconds. That's faster than your brain can even process.

Oh, and its top speed is 219 mph. The Taycan's is 155 mph.Both cars handle incredibly well thanks to their precise steering and low center of gravity.The Battista has double the motors of the Taycan, with one driving each wheel independently. That means the supercar can make minute adjustments to the torque sent to each corner, helping it around turns.Then there's all-important driving range. The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is rated for 222 miles by the EPA.Even though Battistas will spend most of their time in a garage and won't ever see a road trip, Pininfarina gave the car 300 miles of driving range.Let's talk about practicality.Both cars feel quite stiff driving down the road (that's a must for sporty handling) but the Taycan is much more comfortable to live with.

The Battista is made almost entirely out of carbon fiber, which is super light and rigid but also unforgiving over bumps and cracks. You can hear pebbles bouncing off of the supercar's floor as you drive.It has two seats ...... as opposed to the Taycan's four (or five, optionally).The Pininfarina makes up for some of the driving harshness with plush, leather seats.

Clearly, the Taycan holds more stuff for any sort of trip. It helps that the Cross Turismo is the station-wagon version, featuring a larger cargo area than the regular sedan.Plus it has a small front trunk.The Battista does offer a teeny tiny storage area, though, and custom luggage to match.On a daily basis, these cars' capabilities feel kind of similar, despite the $2 million gap in price.The Taycan is absurdly fast and an absolute blast to drive, just like the Battista.

