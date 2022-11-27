ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I drove a $2 million electric car and a $200,000 one. See the biggest differences — and similarities — between the two.

By Tim Levin
 3 days ago

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo (bottom) and the Pininfarina Battista.

Pininfarina; Tim Levin/Insider

  • I drove the $209,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo and the $2.2 million Pininfarina Battista.
  • Turns out there are some big differences between an electric car that's merely expensive and one that costs millions.
  • Both cars are incredibly fast, but the Battista is rarer and more special all around.
For most people, a $200,000 electric sports car might as well cost $2 million. They're never going to afford it anyway — unless they win the lottery or find the next Bitcoin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGZUC_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

But there's actually a big difference between a six-figure electric vehicle and a seven-figure one.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNg0M_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

There are also a few surprising similarities. That's what I learned after testing the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo ($209,000) and the Pininfarina Battista ($2.2 million and up).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0QRv_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

One commonality: Both are outrageously powerful and quick.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9gHo_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: I drove a $2 million electric car with 1,900 horsepower and saw the unimaginably fast future of supercars

The Taycan has two motors, all-wheel drive, and can crank out up to 750 horsepower in short bursts. It'll rocket to 60 mph in a shocking, organ-compressing 2.7 seconds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOzM3_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

I didn't think anything could possibly feel faster — until I drove the Battista.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR3yH_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

The new Italian supercar promises an absurd 1,900 horsepower and 1,726 pound-feet of torque.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mmAC_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

It scorches from a standstill to 60 mph in less than two seconds. That's faster than your brain can even process.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFRhe_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

TangentVector

Read more: The $113,000 Hummer EV is packed with cool features, from a giant frunk to Crab Walk mode — see them all

Oh, and its top speed is 219 mph. The Taycan's is 155 mph.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nclci_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Both cars handle incredibly well thanks to their precise steering and low center of gravity.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmuzB_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Battista has double the motors of the Taycan, with one driving each wheel independently. That means the supercar can make minute adjustments to the torque sent to each corner, helping it around turns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzqrS_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Then there's all-important driving range. The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is rated for 222 miles by the EPA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgiWR_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

Even though Battistas will spend most of their time in a garage and won't ever see a road trip, Pininfarina gave the car 300 miles of driving range.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQhsE_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Let's talk about practicality.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3PHC_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Both cars feel quite stiff driving down the road (that's a must for sporty handling) but the Taycan is much more comfortable to live with.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxO1M_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: Trade in your pickup truck for a Prius if you want a more reliable vehicle, Consumer Reports says

The Battista is made almost entirely out of carbon fiber, which is super light and rigid but also unforgiving over bumps and cracks. You can hear pebbles bouncing off of the supercar's floor as you drive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DRl5_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

It has two seats ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uvv8e_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

TangentVector

... as opposed to the Taycan's four (or five, optionally).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKytk_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Pininfarina makes up for some of the driving harshness with plush, leather seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XT6t_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: Toyota upgraded the Prius to have even better gas mileage, sleeker looks, and a lot more power

Clearly, the Taycan holds more stuff for any sort of trip. It helps that the Cross Turismo is the station-wagon version, featuring a larger cargo area than the regular sedan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBMnp_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

Plus it has a small front trunk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUc04_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Battista does offer a teeny tiny storage area, though, and custom luggage to match.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TR9Bd_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

On a daily basis, these cars' capabilities feel kind of similar, despite the $2 million gap in price.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYS5m_0jOujZZs00
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Taycan is absurdly fast and an absolute blast to drive, just like the Battista.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLe69_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: EV startup Lucid undercuts Tesla Model S with a car that can go 5 miles farther for $12,000 cheaper

Still, the Pininfarina is vastly more special and unique across the board.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSihb_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

It has a gorgeous, exotic design completed by doors that swing upward instead of out to the side.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGB4b_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

TangentVector

A speaker system not only pumps futuristic driving sounds into the car, but also broadcasts them outside of it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0hHi_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

TangentVector

At idle, the Battista emits a hum like a spaceship in some science-fiction movie, bringing some extra drama to the supercar's presence.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsBec_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Its body vibrates artificially to the touch, even though there's no rumbling gas engine deep inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458mD3_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Moreover, only a select few people will ever own a Battista, as the company plans to make 150 of them and move on to its next project.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JO81T_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

Each car will be hand-built to customer specifications over roughly 1,300 hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgH3z_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

Tim Levin/Insider

To sum things up: You buy a Taycan if you want a decent amount of space for people and things plus supercar performance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLY9g_0jOujZZs00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

You buy a Battista because you demand the full supercar experience without compromise. And because you can.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8XTS_0jOujZZs00
The Pininfarina Battista.

TangentVector

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Jason Chapman
3d ago

all this proves to me is that you have to be extremely rich to own an electric car most people don't have that money most people don't even have close to that the rich get richer the poor get poor in other words most these things are for the rich the poor is always sucking hind tit

Reply(1)
2
