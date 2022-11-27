Read full article on original website
The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022
Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
New on Disney+ December 2022: ‘The Santa Clauses,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ and More
After dropping a whole bounty of new Marvel and Star Wars series this year, Disney+ is slowing its roll. This December, the family-friendly streamer will amp up some holiday content in lieu of the usual action-packed programming. Instead of Hawkeye and Baby Yoda, expect to see more Christmas carols and new episodes of Willow.The Santa Clauses wasn’t enough for Disney+. The streamer will release another holiday special in the form of Pentatonix, Around the World for the Holidays, which will take the famous a capella group on a journey through the globe’s various celebrations in the month of December. Start...
Spotify Wrapped returns to everyone's timelines
One of the internet's favorite end-of-year traditions is back. Music streaming service Spotify released its annual "Wrapped" feature on Wednesday, marking the start of everyone you know posting their most streamed artists, songs and albums of the year on social media. Spotify Wrapped aggregates data from each user to create...
