Add Him On: Monday Night Raw Roster Officially Gains New Member
He’s in. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to keep them separated into different rosters. This includes the two main rosters of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, as well as the NXT developmental roster. It can mean a lot when a wrestler is called up from developmental to the main roster, which is what we officially saw after a match this week on television.
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
The Next Big Thing: Triple H Reveals Brock Lesnar Is Selling Meat
Eat it before he eats you. Wrestlers can do a lot of things and some of them have nothing to do with what goes on in the ring. Sometimes you hear about them doing something outside of wrestling, possibly using their celebrity status to get the word out a bit easier. That is apparently the case with a top WWE star, even if you have never heard of them before.
Personal Request: How Ronda Rousey Caused Controversial Name To Work Survivor Series
He was requested. There are all kinds of people who come together to make a wrestling show work and some of them do not get the attention they deserve. While the people in front of the cameras are the ones who matter the most, there are also people who are going to help put everything together behind the scenes. Now one of the more controversial ones has a bit better of an explanation.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
WATCH: WWE Superstars Return To Action After Two Month Absence
Welcome back. Injuries are always terrible to see in wrestling but they do have one silver lining: most of the time, wrestlers are able to come back from the injured list and get on with their careers. It can be great to see someone who up after a long absence, but at least the wrestlers are healthy enough to be back. Now two more stars are back on television after being gone for months.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planning Major International Show In India
They’re going on a trip. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling company in the world and has been for quite some time. They have an international presence like no other promotion, as the company’s product is broadcast in several countries. In addition, the company occasionally takes its events abroad, which is what they seem to be planning again for next year.
One More? Wrestling Legend Claims AEW Wanted Him To Return
They had another idea. AEW has built up a roster with all kinds of different wrestlers, ranging from modern stars, up and coming wrestlers and veterans. It can mean a lot to have some legendary wrestlers show up after a long absence from the public eye. AEW tried to do just that but there was something standing in their way that caused their plans to be thrown off.
Danger Of War: Bloodline Member Possibly Injured During WarGames
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the few universal problems that a wrestler can suffer as you never know when someone is going to be hurt during the course of a match. An injury could be major or minor, but there are also some that can cause problems for a long time to come. We might have seen one of the latter this weekend at Survivor Series during the show’s main event.
She’s In: Interesting Story On How Britt Baker Brought Top Star Into AEW
She has an eye for this. AEW has done quite a few things during its three and a half years of existence and quite a bit of those things have been built around the company’s roster. One of the most important things it that the company needs to bring in new talent to keep the roster fresh, which was what a prominent member of the roster helped them do in an important way.
What Could Have Been: Here’s What Was Originally Planned For CM Punk After All Out
What could have been. This year has included all kinds of huge changes, twists and turns in the wrestling industry, some of which have been among the biggest in years. AEW is no exception, with the backstage fight after All Out being at the top of their list. The situation was bound to have fallout, and now we know something else about the fallout for a group of wrestlers.
Call Them Extras? Here’s Who Else WWE Brought In For Survivor Series But Did Not Use
They were there too. WWE runs a lot of different events throughout the year and some of them are among the biggest that any wrestling promotion presents. The biggest of them all are usually saved for major venues as premium live events. Another of them was held over the weekend and there were several stars present. It turns out that there were some more who did not appear on the show.
Welcome Back? Controversial 43 Year Old Former Star Working Backstage At Survivor Series
Another hand. There are a lot of people needed to make a wrestling show work and a lot of them are not people you see in front of the camera. In addition to the wrestlers, there are coaches and producers who help put the matches together. WWE has a large group of such producers and this week saw them bring back a name to help things out a bit, though it might not be so well received.
Monday Night Raw Results – November 28, 2022
We’re done with Survivor Series and that means it is time to start the very long road to the Royal Rumble. That could include quite a few things, but we are almost guaranteed some kind of fallout from Sami Zayn officially declaring his allegiance to the Bloodline. Other than that, a lot of the show is wide open so let’s get to it.
Ouch: Damage Ctrl Member’s Neck Issues May Be More Serious Than They Seem
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know what one could mean. Some of them are a lot worse than others too, as someone could be hurt without knowing what is going on. There might be some hints behind the scenes though and that seems to be taking place again with a certain Monday Night Raw star.
Good News: Wrestling Legend’s Health Reportedly Improves After Rough Patch
That’s an improvement. While they are not always credited as such, wrestlers are very talented athletes who regularly get in the ring and put their bodies on the line. There are always going to be risks involved with wrestling and some of the problems do not show up until after a wrestler’s career is over. That is the case with an all time legend, but things might be doing a bit better.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Main Event Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber
That would be a big one. There are all kinds of ways to make a match feel more important. This could include adding in a stipulation or a gimmick, but it can also help to have someone special person involved. That could be one of a few different things, but now WWE is ready to have a match for a certain challenger in a location that would make things very interesting in a hurry.
NXT Results – November 29, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. This week is about the past and the future, as a group of Hall of Famers, led by Shawn Michaels, will announce the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge. That would be quite the segment and it will determine most of the Deadline card. The main event is a rather big six woman tag so let’s get to it.
To The Other Side: WWE Twitter Fans Gush Over Possible Upcoming Heel Turn
That might be a sign. With so many wrestlers around in WWE and so much television to film, it can be easy for a wrestler to begin feeling stale. In those cases, it makes sense for something to be changed, including a wrestler going from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes those changes can be easier to spot than others and that might have been the case this week.
