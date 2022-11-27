Read full article on original website
Chicopee officials select educator to fill vacant School Committee seat
CHICOPEE – An educator and long-term city resident was selected to fill a vacant Ward 3 School Committee seat Tuesday night over a second experienced educator but recent Chicopee resident and a general manager of a landscaping business. The joint City Council and School Committee selected Jason Dout, a...
Info session at Westfield Tech will focus on preventing accidental overdoses
WESTFIELD — For anyone who is concerned about a loved one or who wants to learn more about a growing problem and the local resources available to help, Westfield Technical Academy at 33 Smith Ave., Westfield, is hosting a talk on “Preventing Accidental Overdose: Counterfeit Pills and What You Need to Know” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Worcester schools to discuss controversial mascot in strategic planning process
In August, South High Community School’s gun-wielding mascot drew criticism from community members and now school mascots will be discussed as part of Worcester Public Schools (WPS) strategic planning process. “We have decided that the conversations with schools about mascots will occur as part of updating the district’s strategic...
Donations sought for annual Stocking for Seniors effort
The West Springfield Council on Aging and the Atrium at Cardinal Drive are requesting help to gift local homebound seniors joy, happiness and a little bit of holiday magic this season. The 14th annual Stocking for Seniors holiday drive will be collecting small item donations through Dec. 14 at the...
wamc.org
Springfield City Library looks to complete high school yearbook collection
The public library in Springfield, Massachusetts has put out a last call to the community for help with a project to preserve local history. Hundreds of people responded earlier this year when the Springfield City Library asked for donations of yearbooks from Springfield high schools to create a digital collection.
thereminder.com
Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace
CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
Holyoke mayor hopes more vacation days will attract new Public Works superintendent
HOLYOKE — The Ordinance Committee recommended on Tuesday the passage of a proposed ordinance would allow the mayor to offer more vacation time to the next Department of Public Works superintendent. In an email, Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon stated, “The purpose is to allow the mayor to offer...
thisweekinworcester.com
National Grid Hosting Monthly Energy Bill Assistance Sessions in Worcester
WORCESTER - On the first Tuesday of each month, National Grid Customer Advocates will be available to meet to discuss options to manage your energy bill and help customers find assistance. The first energy bill assistance sessions is on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites
HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
Donations provide x-ray machine to Springfield animal shelter
A new, special piece of equipment is being added to the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces candidacy for Mayor
Springfield City Councilor since 2013, Justin Hurst has decided this Wednesday, that he will be running for Mayor of Springfield.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Property tax rate reduction proposed to provide relief to Springfield residents
A recommendation to reduce the property tax rate in the city of Springfield next fiscal year has been made in an effort to provide some financial relief for city residents.
Chicopee police and Chicopee Public Schools work together for ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive
The Chicopee Police Department teamed up with Chicopee Public Schools on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. During this holiday season local efforts are well underway to make sure no child goes without something to open on Christmas Day.
Grinch coming to Springfield Museums
Grinchmas Saturdays are coming to the Springfield Museums for family holiday fun.
Toy for Joy launches 100th anniversary campaign for children in Western Massachusetts
Danielle LaTaille is always thinking ahead. “We’re gearing up for the Toy for Joy drive, and we’re excited,” said LaTaille, the social services director the Greater Springfield Citadel of the Salvation Army at 170 Pearl St. “We are ready to serve 1,500 families, which is 500 more...
Westfield engineer: Cowles Bridge project still on track for 2024 completion
WESTFIELD — Construction on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield is still on track to be completed in 2024, even if it looks like work is proceeding slowly. City Engineer Allison McMordie said that the concrete for both abutments of the bridge has been poured, and workers expect there to be a week before it is fully cured.
Hot Oven Cookies to open 2nd shop at former Mama Cakes storefront in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The downtown storefront formerly occupied by Mama Cakes will not remain vacant for long, as Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies announced Tuesday morning that it will open a second location at the former cupcake shop. Hot Oven Cookies owner Sheila Coon said the bakery hopes to open...
Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield
Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
