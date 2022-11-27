ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace

CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
CHICOPEE, MA
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites

HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
HOLYOKE, MA
Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield

Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
