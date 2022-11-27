ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

How did Tarrant County leave developmentally disabled woman bruised with broken ribs?

By The Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Kga9_0jOuivuN00

Abuse is an absolute horror

After reading Kristina Salinas’ Nov. 18 personal account, “Texas bail law helped cause my sister’s ordeal at Tarrant jail ,” (11A) I feel so sorry for the terrible treatment her intellectually disabled sister Kelly Masten received from multiple government entities. Law enforcement can’t distinguish developmental disabilities from criminal activity.

The Tarrant County Jail doesn’t try to show any empathy to help those who need medical care while there. And why in the world would legislators and Gov. Greg Abbott pass a law that strips away a judge’s discretion to release people on personal bond?

I’m embarrassed for Fort Worth. When will those in power start to care? How we treat the vulnerable is a sign of who we are as a society.

- David Jones, Arlington

We need answers about jail

If I hadn’t read the time and place of the horrific ordeal that a developmentally challenged woman was subjected to while incarcerated in Tarrant County for 11 days, I would’ve assumed that it occurred in the last century instead of recently in a Texas jail.

If this state had prioritized the welfare of Texans above money, we might have instituted a wellness program similar to one in California, where an individual can be held for 72 hours to determine if he or she is a risk to others or had exhibited psychosis or distress.

We need to find out why 44 people have died in the Tarrant County Jail in the last three years and why a woman covered in bruises who couldn’t read or write had to be carried out of jail on a stretcher.

- Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

Religion guides marriage belief

Jennifer Rubin, please do not lump me in with the Trump faction of the Republican Party. I am a Republican, but I have never voted for Donald Trump or any of his endorsees and will never do so. But I believe that marriage is between one woman and one man.

I also think that my belief is an example of religious liberty, and I’m tired of being attacked for a thoughtful, principled, unhateful belief. (Nov. 18, 11A, “Senate’s victory on same-sex marriage should terrify GOP”)

I don’t hate anyone (except maybe Trump and his sycophants), and certainly not any of the gay people I know. Please acknowledge the many layers of political and religious philosophy in the Republican Party. We’re not all haters.

- Cheryl Patterson, Granbury

Endless political theater ahead

It is hard not to be discouraged about how the changes in the U.S. House will affect our lives. Republicans plan to begin investigations into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, the FBI, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the origins of COVID-19 and more. But not, apparently, inflation.

Oversight of the executive branch is a vital role of the House, yet it is one that Trump Republicans rejected when Democrats were at the helm.

Let’s demand that the House continue to focus on improving the economy, health care and the well-being of citizens as it has for the last two years and not waste time on partisan spectacles, as prior Republican-led Houses have done.

- David Troiano, Highland Village

Wesleyan Rams’ great triumph

Congratulations to the 2022 Texas Wesleyan University Rams football team for sharing the Sooner Athletic Conference championship and finishing 9-2. It’s a great story of resurrection and redemption.

The Rams disbanded football in 1941, when the team’s players left to fight in World War II. The program, resurrected in 2017, is doing great things as it rebuilds from scratch. Both the 2022 Rams and the 1941 team won their conference championships at historic Farrington Field.

- Geno Borchardt, Fort Worth

No more vaccine misinformation

I often think Cynthia M. Allen’s columns are uninformed and excessively partisan, but her diatribe Sunday was dangerous. (4C, “ Parents, not the CDC or states, know what’s best for their children on COVID vaccines ”) There is enough misinformation, amplified by conspiracy theorists, without her encouraging often politically motivated anti-vaxxers.

No long-term data on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, she complains? How long has it been possible to vaccinate children? A very mild disease? Tell that to the parents of the more than 1,500 children who have died since January 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientists are working even now to develop a vaccine to combat RSV, which has children’s hospitals across the nation nearly filled to capacity. I suppose Allen and Gov. Greg Abbott will oppose that, too.

- Paul W. Hartman, Fort Worth

Comments / 5

Robert Canchola
3d ago

Why don't they require an over sight team at the jails. When citizens die while incarcerated, these jailers should be charged with dereliction of duty.

Reply
2
Related
checkupnewsroom.com

Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD

If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
FORT WORTH, TX
Shine My Crown

GRAPHIC: Woman Wins $150K After Forceful Arrest Caught on Camera Caused Uproar in Texas

A Texas woman who says Fort Worth Police violated her rights after she was forcefully arrested has been awarded $150,000 in a lawsuit she filed against the city. It was nearly six years ago when the video of Jacqueline Craig’s arrest went viral, garnering more than five million views and causing an uproar in the city. At the time, protests ensued calling for the arresting officer, William Martin, and former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to be fired.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW; FBI Assistance Requested

North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
DALLAS, TX
beckersasc.com

Anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags 'terrified' coworkers

The coworkers of anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, who allegedly injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, testified they were "terrified" of him to federal investigators, D Magazine reported Nov. 23. Dr. Ortiz allegedly injected IV bags with bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine,...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Is This A Wolf? Probably Not

Bobcats, coyotes and deer, oh my! North Texas is a wildlife hotspot, but is a wolf hanging out in the area?. Carrollton resident, Aimee Ramirez, saw what she believed to be a wolf while driving on Midway Road, near President George Bush Turnpike. She quickly snapped a photo of the animal before it was able to run off. Ramirez reported that a firetruck was attempting to locate the animal, driving around the block.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas man indicted for trafficking fentanyl, heroin

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been indicted for multiple federal drug trafficking violations, state officials announced Monday.Brian "Tink" Davis, 37, was named in a four-count indictment on Nov. 9 and was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.According to the indictment, the North Texas OCDETF Strike Force 2, as well as the Dallas Police Department and the Collin County Sheriff's Office, began investigating drug traffickers selling fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin in September of this year.Officials said DPD had previously executed a search warrant on a "trap" house, resulting in the recovery of methamphetamine, raw powdered fentanyl, firearms, and body armor. Davis was identified as a possible fentanyl & heroin supplier and is alleged to be responsible for an overdose death in Collin County.If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
519
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy