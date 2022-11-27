Effective: 2022-11-30 16:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Craigmont, Soldiers Meadow Road, Winchester, and Nezperce. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Wednesday through Thursday night as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will increase overnight with snow mainly above 2000 feet elevation impacting US-95 and several secondary roads above 2000 feet.

LEWIS COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO