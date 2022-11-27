Effective: 2022-11-30 15:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches in the mountains and 2 to 6 inches in the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Peola, Mountain Road, Anatone, and Cloverland Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow.

ASOTIN COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO