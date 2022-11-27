Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO