Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches above 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 08:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland- Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above 500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow. While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care as roads may still be slick in spots. You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington www.wsdot.com/travel.
