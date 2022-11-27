ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Family wanted: Amanda, 13, loves animals and would like to live in the country

By The Star
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Smart, empathetic and funny is how others describe Amanda, 13. She enjoys watching how-to videos on YouTube and completing projects to keep herself busy. She also loves gymnastics and being outside, and she finds swinging to be soothing.

Amanda loves to read and it’s something at which she excels. It’s a bonus when she can laugh out loud while reading a funny story or book.

Amanda would benefit most from a committed family that could provide substantial guidance, support and structure. She needs an understanding, patient and loving family that would be dedicated to her and would be there for her no matter what. She loves animals and would like to live in the country.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Amanda’s case number is CH-7257.

Comments / 0

Related
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
912
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy