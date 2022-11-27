Family wanted: Amanda, 13, loves animals and would like to live in the country

Smart, empathetic and funny is how others describe Amanda, 13. She enjoys watching how-to videos on YouTube and completing projects to keep herself busy. She also loves gymnastics and being outside, and she finds swinging to be soothing.

Amanda loves to read and it’s something at which she excels. It’s a bonus when she can laugh out loud while reading a funny story or book.

Amanda would benefit most from a committed family that could provide substantial guidance, support and structure. She needs an understanding, patient and loving family that would be dedicated to her and would be there for her no matter what. She loves animals and would like to live in the country.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Amanda’s case number is CH-7257.