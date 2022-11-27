ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

nkay13
3d ago

Another stupid article from nbc. Of course this criminal isn’t running. He’s even more hated than joe and Kamala 🙄

KCRA.com

Democrat Ken Cooley concedes to Republican Joshua Hoover in CA State Assembly District 7 race, according to Hoover's office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Ken Cooley conceded to Republican Joshua Hoover in the race for California's State Assembly District 7, according to Hoover's office. This race has been tight since Election Night, with neither candidate maintaining a significant lead over the other. As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Hoover maintains 50.5% of the votes with 92% of the votes counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Early Voter Turnout Accelerates in Georgia Senate Runoff After Record-Breaking Day

Georgia's early-voter turnout is accelerating in the high-profile Senate runoff race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia tallied more than 300,000 ballots cast in person in one day, easily topping the state's previous single-day early voting record of about 233,000 votes cast, a state elections official said.
GEORGIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law

California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaims November as Native American Heritage Month

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month on Monday, November 28th. "During Native American Heritage Month, California honors and lifts up the enduring perseverance, diverse cultures, and excellence of all the people who first called this state and nation home," reads the first part of the proclamation document. "As we take this month to recognize the incredible tenacity of Native communities in the face of unimaginable odds throughout our history, we also reflect on the progress we have made together in the spirit of healing, growth, and our shared future. Over the past four years, the leadership and advocacy of Native peoples working in partnership with the state have forged breakthroughs in addressing long-standing injustices and creating a California that embraces the stories, values, and strengths of all people."
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians

SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Politicians and Media are Trying to Foist Another Covid Winter on America

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America. In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation

With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

California food stamp costs reach record highs

(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
riviera-maya-news.com

Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
CALIFORNIA STATE

