CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month on Monday, November 28th. "During Native American Heritage Month, California honors and lifts up the enduring perseverance, diverse cultures, and excellence of all the people who first called this state and nation home," reads the first part of the proclamation document. "As we take this month to recognize the incredible tenacity of Native communities in the face of unimaginable odds throughout our history, we also reflect on the progress we have made together in the spirit of healing, growth, and our shared future. Over the past four years, the leadership and advocacy of Native peoples working in partnership with the state have forged breakthroughs in addressing long-standing injustices and creating a California that embraces the stories, values, and strengths of all people."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO