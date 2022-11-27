Read full article on original website
California elections finally had national relevance. Democrats didn’t capitalize
The Democratic Party could regret its failure to better coordinate campaigns in California and spend more money on congressional races that helped determine control of the House of Representatives.
Opinion: Democrats Could Have Kept the House, But the California Party Fell Short
California Democrats are already looking back at 2022 congressional races with the dreaded woulda/coulda/shoulda even with one race too close to call. There were several House races where Democrats fell short — some close enough where a stronger ground game could have made a difference. Running field campaigns are...
KCRA.com
Democrat Ken Cooley concedes to Republican Joshua Hoover in CA State Assembly District 7 race, according to Hoover's office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Ken Cooley conceded to Republican Joshua Hoover in the race for California's State Assembly District 7, according to Hoover's office. This race has been tight since Election Night, with neither candidate maintaining a significant lead over the other. As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Hoover maintains 50.5% of the votes with 92% of the votes counted.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
NBC San Diego
Early Voter Turnout Accelerates in Georgia Senate Runoff After Record-Breaking Day
Georgia's early-voter turnout is accelerating in the high-profile Senate runoff race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia tallied more than 300,000 ballots cast in person in one day, easily topping the state's previous single-day early voting record of about 233,000 votes cast, a state elections official said.
San Francisco Examiner
California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law
California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom proclaims November as Native American Heritage Month
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month on Monday, November 28th. "During Native American Heritage Month, California honors and lifts up the enduring perseverance, diverse cultures, and excellence of all the people who first called this state and nation home," reads the first part of the proclamation document. "As we take this month to recognize the incredible tenacity of Native communities in the face of unimaginable odds throughout our history, we also reflect on the progress we have made together in the spirit of healing, growth, and our shared future. Over the past four years, the leadership and advocacy of Native peoples working in partnership with the state have forged breakthroughs in addressing long-standing injustices and creating a California that embraces the stories, values, and strengths of all people."
thesungazette.com
Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians
SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
californiaglobe.com
Politicians and Media are Trying to Foist Another Covid Winter on America
It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America. In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
Opinion: California Has Recovered from Pandemic Job Losses, But Needs More Workers
When California’s monthly report on employment was issued earlier this month — telling us what the situation was in October — Gov. Gavin Newsom quickly issued a celebratory statement. “California has now fully recovered all jobs that were lost to the pandemic-induced recession, but we know this...
Guaranteed Income Program launches in California
A $25 million grant will be provided to fund seven guaranteed income pilot projects across the state of California, according to California State Senator Dave Cortese's office.
riviera-maya-news.com
Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
California's $11 million cannabis lab is off to a rocky start
Pot labeling fraud is allegedly rampant in California. The state thinks this new state-of-the-art lab can shut it down.
KCRA.com
Major oil companies won't participate in California gas price spike hearing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Energy Commission will hold a hearing on Tuesday on gas price spikes, but the state's major oil refiners have rejected invitations to participate, according to documents provided by the commission. "It's s a big deal and it deserves all our attention, and they should...
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
