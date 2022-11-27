Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC San Diego
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978. That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.
NBC San Diego
Szczęsny Blocks Messi's Penalty Kick to Keep Argentina Scoreless With Poland
Wojciech Szczęsny is willing Poland to a spot in the knockout round, blocking his second penalty kick of the group stage. This time, against Lionel Messi. Messi's penalty kick -- a dart across his body to the right post -- had power and speed, but ultimately couldn't get past the outstretched right arm of Szczęsny.
NBC San Diego
Why Didn't Mexico Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage?
Poland has advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And until a stoppage time goal by Saudi Arabia, it looked like their advancement was going to come down to fair play rules to qualify. Were it not for Mexico conceding a late goal, Poland -- who had five yellow cards -- still would have gotten the second spot in the knockout stage due to El Tri’s seven yellow cards.
NBC San Diego
Tunisia Beats France, Falls Short of Knockout Round
Tunisia held off France 1-0 on Wednesday, but finished third in the Group D standings and on the outside looking in at the Round of 16. Before kickoff, the stage had been set for a hectic day in the Group standings, with Tunisia's advancement hopes hinging on a win over France and a loss for Australia to Denmark. The action in both matches certainly lived up to the hype.
NBC San Diego
Argentina Soars Back to Round of 16, Poland Claim Second Despite 2-0 Loss
As the final whistle blew in a 2-0 domination, the Argentinians went wild knowing they would be advancing to the round of 16. But on the other side of the field, Poland stood idly by awaiting their fate as the Mexico-Saudi Arabia fixture finished. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s goal in...
NBC San Diego
Skin It, To Win It! A San Diego Soccer Fan Is Drawing Lots Of Attention For His Unique Celebration At The World Cup
"So, I'm just a sports fanatic." That's what San Diego resident Alex Kirkwood tells me via Zoom from a hotel room over 8-thousand miles away from his home. Kirkwood goes to as many games as he can. A lot of San Diego Padres and Dallas Cowboy game, but the U. S. Men's National soccer team trumps them all.
NBC San Diego
Fans Are Elated After Pulisic Scores USA's Second Goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The second goal for the USMNT is in the books for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks to star-studded forward Christian Pulisic, in the 38th minute, the USMNT claimed the lead in Tuesday’s Group B matchup against Iran with. The score is 1-0 . Oh, and the United States...
NBC San Diego
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC San Diego
Wahbi Khazri Takes on French Defense to Give Tunisia 1-0 Lead
Wahbi Khazri answered Tunisia's prayers in the 58th minute. After a scoreless half, the 31-year-old forward stormed downfield, taking on four French defenders and goalkepper Steve Mandanda. The goal put Tunisia up 1-0 and moved it into second place behind France for a spot in the knockout round. Khazri's goal...
NBC San Diego
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit
“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
NBC San Diego
How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
