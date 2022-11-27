Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 30
It was an exciting Tuesday in the World Cup stratosphere as the group stage for Groups A and B came to a flashing finale. England defeated Wales 3-0 with the great work of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford. The United States followed in a similar fashion, beating Iran 1-0 after a Christian Pulisic goal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978. That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neymar Set to Miss Brazil's Last Group Game at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil will continue to be without Neymar when the Seleçao plays its last Group G match at the 2022 World Cup on Friday, Dec. 2. The star midfielder...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Best Moments From Thrilling Day 11 of FIFA World Cup
What a day of FIFA World Cup action. The Day 11 slate began with Australia locking down the only remaining knockout stage spot in Group D via a 1-0 win over Denmark. The victory proved to be vital for the Socceroos, as Tunisia took down France 1-0. A tie or loss by Australia would have seen Tunisia advance instead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Didn't Mexico Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage?
Poland has advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And until a stoppage time goal by Saudi Arabia, it looked like their advancement was going to come down to fair play rules to qualify. Were it not for Mexico conceding a late goal, Poland -- who had five yellow cards -- still would have gotten the second spot in the knockout stage due to El Tri’s seven yellow cards.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina Soars Back to Round of 16, Poland Claim Second Despite 2-0 Loss
As the final whistle blew in a 2-0 domination, the Argentinians went wild knowing they would be advancing to the round of 16. But on the other side of the field, Poland stood idly by awaiting their fate as the Mexico-Saudi Arabia fixture finished. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s goal in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina Breaks 0-0 Deadlock Seconds Into Second Half
Just seconds into the start of the second half, Argentina finally found their footing. Alexis Mac Allister struck a shot straight past Wojciech Szczesny off an assist from Nahuel Molina in the 46th minute of play. This was the 19th shot on goal for the Polish goalkeeper, and the first he let through.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Charity Backed by Disgraced Crypto Kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried Sounds Alarm to British Regulators After FTX Collapse
The Charity Commission for England and Wales told CNBC that one of the charities there filed a "serious incident report" tied to "the collapse of FTX." Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried's donations are at least in the multiple millions of dollars with public pledges to give billions more to the so-called effective altruism movement.
Comments / 0