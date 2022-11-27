Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Lemieux Sports Complex gets $500,000 state grant
CRANBERRY TWP — A comprehensive expansion project for the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center will benefit from $500,000 in grant funding from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program. “This is the very early phase,” said Kevin Acklin, president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins. “What we’re envisioning is...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh anti-violence advocate makes Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2023
For the last 12 years, Forbes has recognized what it calls "trailblazing innovators across North America" with its annual Under 30 list. Today, the media giant announced its 30 Under 30 list for 2023, and among them is Leon Ford, a local anti-violence advocate. Ford is among 600 people across...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
Target 11 Investigation: $40M to lease Pittsburgh Police Headquarters building
PITTSBURGH — It’s a story Target 11 has been following for nearly 15 years. Investigator Rick Earle broke the story in 2008 that the city was paying more than $1 million to rent the building that houses the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters. Now, Earle has discovered that the 20-year lease is set to expire, but the city plans to extend it for six more years. It will cost the city an additional $8 million over the next six years. The city has already paid more than $28 million over the last two decades. In addition, the city paid nearly $1 million to renovate the building before moving in in the early 2000s.
insideradio.com
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
wtae.com
Braddock's Free Store 15104 celebrates 10 years of service to the community
BRADDOCK, Pa. — In the spirit of ‘Giving Tuesday’ families in Braddock celebrated a mile marker for a store that gives everything away for free. Free Store 15104, founded by Gisele Fetterman, has provided necessities to people for 10 years on Braddock Avenue. “We have a photo...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh brewery launches fundraiser in wake of Club Q tragedy
Colorado Springs may be across the country from Pittsburgh, but in the days following a tragic shooting at one of the city's LGBTQ bars, a local brewery and event space has decided to step up in support. On Nov. 25, Trace Brewing announced that it would donate 100% of profits...
pghcitypaper.com
City and conservancy clash over parks plans
Wearing a wool cap and zipped-up coat, Jerome Jackson nurses a cup of coffee to ward off the cold as he shows off Baxter Park in Homewood. The trees are bare, the windows of a nearby building are broken out and boarded up, and a faded mural on a concrete wall displays scenes of Africa.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
Construction continues on Second Avenue Commons as photographed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, Downtown. The Pittsburgh facility will be Allegheny County’s first low-barrier shelter. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) While offering connections to recovery services, Second Avenue Commons won’t mandate sobriety, search clients or ask what’s in their “amnesty lockers.”...
Bird-safe glass taking off: Vitro of Harmar produced National Aviary windows for $3M project
When it comes to glass, the National Aviary on Pittsburgh’s North Side has a unique problem. Not only do officials there not want any of their more than 500 birds to fly into its windows and glass ceilings, but they also don’t want wild birds outside hitting it either.
11 Investigates UPDATE: Florida AG sues MV Realty for blindsiding homeowners with 40-year liens
PITTSBURGH — A real estate company at the center of a Channel 11 News investigation is facing action tonight from the Florida Attorney General. 11 investigates reported exclusively last week that MV Realty was blindsiding homeowners here in the Pittsburgh area with liens on their property. A search of...
Rehab center hit with hack, subsequent lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — A major nonprofit health care provider has been impacted by a cyber incident and is now facing a subsequent lawsuit. Gateway Rehabilitation Center reported the incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on November 18, noting that 130,000 people were impacted. A letter sent...
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?
Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
pghcitypaper.com
Meet Saint: activism starts with serving your community
Heyao, I'm Zarah. You know, I never know where to begin with words about myself. In summary, I’m a Black queer femme born and raised in the ‘Burgh with so many ideas and so little time. My goal in life is truly to carve a positive dent in...
You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning.
If you live anywhere near Pittsburgh, you have likely navigated bumpy roads and closures, driven behind construction vehicles and questioned the surge in construction all year. As of November, 88 infrastructure projects had begun or continued in the Pittsburgh region this year, and 335 miles of roadway maintenance and paving had been completed. The post You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
pghcitypaper.com
Spiked iced tea, prix fixe dinners, and more Pittsburgh food news
Experience Root Cellar, a pop-up supper club presented by Farmer x Baker and Allegheny RiverTrail Park. Enjoy five-course prix fixe dinners as you look out on the Allegheny River on select Saturdays throughout the winter. The first Root Cellar event on Dec. 3 will feature burrata with cured persimmons, sweet potato blini, celery and horseradish salt-packed trout, handkerchief pasta, and pomegranate and Goat Rodeo chèvre. Reservations are $125 per guest. Service begins at 6:30 p.m. and guests may bring their own spirits.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Collier Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Collier Township.The fast-food chain says the new location is set to open on Dec. 1 on Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.The Collier Township location joins more than 25 other Chick-fil-A establishments in the Pittsburgh region, the company says. The new chain will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
