pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa’s Leading Tackler Justin Wright
It didn’t take long for the Cowboys’ staff to extend an offer to Tulsa’s leading tackler. Within two hours of Justin Wright announcing he would enter the transfer portal, the linebacker tweeted that he has received an offer from Oklahoma State. Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss this season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and No. 8 UConn
Record 5-2 8-0 Points Per Game 75.1 84. Series History (OSU leads 2-0) This will be the third meeting between these teams but the first held at one of their campuses. The Cowboys and Huskies got together in the first round of the Maui Invitational in 2016, an 98-90 win for the Pokes. Jawun Evans (one of the most underrated players in OSU’s history) scored 35 points that day. He had six assists to only one turnover while getting help from Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll, who had 18 points apiece.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys’ Bigs Face Big Test against No. 8 Connecticut
STILLWATER — For much of the early part of this season, Moussa Cisse, Kalib Boone and Tyreek Smith have been able to bully teams in the paint, but against the best team the Cowboys will have played to this point, the Pokes’ frontcourt will face its biggest test thus far.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Makes Top List for Four-Star Junior College OL Keyshawn Blackstock
The Cowboys are in need of some experience and depth along their offensive line, and OSU’s coaching staff has been taking steps to try and fill that need. OSU recently offered Florida transfer Joshua Braun, a guard who started several games for the Gators. Now they’ve made the cut for a highly ranked interior lineman from the junior college ranks.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater
The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bowl Projections: A Look at Oklahoma State’s Potential Postseason Partners and Landing Spots
With the regular season in the rearview, the postseason became just a little bit more clear. As far as Oklahoma State and the rest of the bowl-eligible Big 12 teams are concerned, we could still be some movement based on what happens Saturday in Arlington, and whether or not TCU makes the College Football Playoff.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Friday Night Highlights: Franklin Pushes Oak Grove to Louisiana Semis, Sanders, Stillwater Make Title Game
A pair of Oklahoma State commits’ senior seasons are still going. Here is a look at how Kam Franklin and JaKobe Sanders weekends went. Kam Franklin and the Oak Grove Tigers continued their magical run this past weekend by knocking off then-10-1 Kentwood 20-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Division IV Non-Select Louisiana Playoffs.
