Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
wnypapers.com
2nd UPDATE: First responders battle Center Street fire in Village of Lewiston
Before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lewiston fire companies were notified of flames coming from an electrical transformer in front of the two-story complex at 744, 746 and 748 Center St. Crews arrived on scene to find fire in the buildings, ultimately extending from the street level up through the roof. Utility companies were notified and cut off gas and electricity to mitigate further hazard or damage.
Three businesses destroyed by Lewiston fire
Crews went to the scene shortly after 6 a.m.
No injuries in Country Club Manor fire
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
10-car-garage fire leaves several hundred thousands of dollars in damages
A Tuesday night structure fire on Northwood Drive in Amherst left several hundred thousands of dollars in damages
10-car garage at Amherst apartment complex catches fire Tuesday night
AMHERST, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a garage fire Tuesday night at the Country Club Manor apartments in Amherst. Firefights worked to put out a fire around 8 p.m. at the apartment complex on Northwood Drive. According to Amherst fire officials, a person was working on a car in...
Clarence house fire causes $350K in damages
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house fire in Clarence on Tuesday afternoon caused $350,000 in damages, officials said. The fire occurred at 9295 Clarence Center Road just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the fire started in an enclosed patio attached to the home and spread into the house. Clarence Center, Clarence, Main Transit, Swormville, […]
Residents have concerns about Buffalo snowstorm cleanup
On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Buffalo shared a number of facts pertaining to their cleanup of the snowstorm.
WNY weather causes power outages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York. As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton. Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon. Around...
Lavish Lancaster light display brightens up the holiday season, donates to children
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– For many, one holiday comes to mind when thinking of the month of October. But Tony Dittmer was already breaking out the jingle bells and Santa Clauses. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years, I just enjoy it,” Dittmer said. “I enjoy how the kids enjoy it, the parents enjoy it.” Dittmer […]
‘Polar Express’ Xmas Train + Characters Back in WNY Neighborhoods
This is pretty awesome and I couldn't wait to share the story with you. There is a Polar Express Train that is going to be driving through neighborhoods with characters all aboard. You can bring your kids outside and see all of the characters who will occasionally stop off and say hi. In addition, they will be collecting goods for food pantries and less fortunate kids in the area.
North District council member is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing
North District council member Joe Golombeck is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing to help residents
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Coffee & Stone Cafe is a Modern Hub for BreakFast & Lunch Along the Canal in NT
Located in North Tonawanda along the canal, Webster Street is quickly becoming a well-rounded dining and entertainment district. The new Coffee & Stone Cafe is just the latest feather in Webster Street’s cap and a needed addition. You might tend to only think about entertainment strips like Webster Street...
erienewsnow.com
Faulty Power Strip Deemed Cause Of Gerry Residential Fire
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – A residential fire in the Town of Gerry was likely sparked by a faulty power strip. The Gerry and Sinclairville Fire Departments responded to 2200 Old Chautauqua Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday. After flames were extinguished, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire...
erienewsnow.com
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
Transit Road Traffic Disaster Coming with New Chick-Fil-A
There is a brand new Chick-Fil-A that is coming to Transit Road in the near future. The Planning Board has been hearing the public's comments the past couple of weeks and people are TICKED about the traffic sitting that the traffic in that area is already crazy. The new Chick-Fil-A...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Christmas Walk expands
Information courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The annual Lewiston Christmas Walk weekend will take place Dec. 1-4 in the historic Village of Lewiston. Center Street is full of holiday spirit! Many of the storefronts will offer special activities, treats, promotions and great shopping sales. The weekend activities start on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the Holiday Market at the Brickyard Brewing Company, and conclude with the Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on Center Street.
Code Blue 32 issued for City of Buffalo and southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather turns colder in the Buffalo area this week, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Tuesday night:. Holy...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca
A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.
buffstaterecord.com
Cleveland Hall should open doors for cold students
We’re no strangers to chilling weather and some insane snowfall here in Buffalo and it looks like the winter season is starting to rear its head again. Around this time each year, as the sun sets earlier and the temperature gets colder and colder, I find myself stuck in the same situation. Along with many other students, I rely on my apartment’s shuttle system to drive through Cleveland Circle at scheduled times to get me to and from the campus and my apartment.
