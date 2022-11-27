ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

wnypapers.com

2nd UPDATE: First responders battle Center Street fire in Village of Lewiston

Before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lewiston fire companies were notified of flames coming from an electrical transformer in front of the two-story complex at 744, 746 and 748 Center St. Crews arrived on scene to find fire in the buildings, ultimately extending from the street level up through the roof. Utility companies were notified and cut off gas and electricity to mitigate further hazard or damage.
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

No injuries in Country Club Manor fire

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clarence house fire causes $350K in damages

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house fire in Clarence on Tuesday afternoon caused $350,000 in damages, officials said. The fire occurred at 9295 Clarence Center Road just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the fire started in an enclosed patio attached to the home and spread into the house. Clarence Center, Clarence, Main Transit, Swormville, […]
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY weather causes power outages

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York. As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton. Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon. Around...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

‘Polar Express’ Xmas Train + Characters Back in WNY Neighborhoods

This is pretty awesome and I couldn't wait to share the story with you. There is a Polar Express Train that is going to be driving through neighborhoods with characters all aboard. You can bring your kids outside and see all of the characters who will occasionally stop off and say hi. In addition, they will be collecting goods for food pantries and less fortunate kids in the area.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Faulty Power Strip Deemed Cause Of Gerry Residential Fire

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – A residential fire in the Town of Gerry was likely sparked by a faulty power strip. The Gerry and Sinclairville Fire Departments responded to 2200 Old Chautauqua Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday. After flames were extinguished, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire...
GERRY, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Christmas Walk expands

Information courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The annual Lewiston Christmas Walk weekend will take place Dec. 1-4 in the historic Village of Lewiston. Center Street is full of holiday spirit! Many of the storefronts will offer special activities, treats, promotions and great shopping sales. The weekend activities start on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the Holiday Market at the Brickyard Brewing Company, and conclude with the Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on Center Street.
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cleveland Hall should open doors for cold students

We’re no strangers to chilling weather and some insane snowfall here in Buffalo and it looks like the winter season is starting to rear its head again. Around this time each year, as the sun sets earlier and the temperature gets colder and colder, I find myself stuck in the same situation. Along with many other students, I rely on my apartment’s shuttle system to drive through Cleveland Circle at scheduled times to get me to and from the campus and my apartment.
BUFFALO, NY

