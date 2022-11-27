The Simpson College John C. Culver Public Policy Center is hosting their next Pizza and Policy Issues Briefing tonight, discussing reproductive rights in the post-Roe era. The program will feature Professor Mark Kende, Director of the Drake Constitutional Law Center, and Dr. Karen Kedrowski, Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics at Iowa State University. The program is from 5:30 to 7pm in the Black Box Theatre in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus, with all invited. Free pizza and sides will be served.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO