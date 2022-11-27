Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Shine Dance Solos Today, Teams Perform Thursday
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella Christian’s Shine squad are in action today as soloists before turning their attention to team action on Thursday. Hear more from the PCHS Shine dancers on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Pella Forte Excited to Return to State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola and Simpson Dancers to Compete at State
The Indianola Impulse Dance Team is competing at the State Competition this week, including the Color Guard competition and individuals. The Indians will compete facing East on Friday in Jazz VII at 8:18am, Pom XII at 9:48am, and Lyrical III at 10:45am, while the Color Guard Class III competes at 11:54am. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all compete in succession beginning at 5:08pm in Class IX.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Shine Dance Team
Members of the Pella Christian Shine Dance team discuss this week’s state competition. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella Bowling Teams Open with Close Losses to Oskaloosa
The Pella bowling teams opened the new season Monday at home against Oskaloosa, falling in the boys varsity matchup 2667 to 2590 and in the girls head-to-head 1873-1777. Newcomer Anderson Schirm paced the Dutch boys in the individual games with a 418 score, followed by Alex Mitchel at 354; veteran Anna DeNooy was tops for the Pella girls at 321, with Alaina Rozenboom taking second at 248.
Indianola Boys Win, Girls Fall to SE Polk, Boys Swimming Wins
The Indianola boys basketball team defeated Southeast Polk in their season opener Tuesday night 75-71, while the #10 in class 4A Indians girls fell to the #8 in class 5A Rams 54-45 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians boys had a back and forth affair, with...
Knoxville School Board looks at Washington DC trips
Knoxville Teacher Sara Finnegan is looking into details for the next Washington DC trip for the Knoxville eighth grade students in the fall of 2023. This year two Knoxville classes made the trip to Washington DC, due to the pandemic forcing the freshmen to miss the trip when they were in eighth grade.
Streets of Eastern Iowa City Will Illuminate with 35th Lighted Christmas Parade
In one eastern Iowa city, Christmas officially arrives this weekend when they host their 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. It's not just floats and vehicles that will be illuminated. Buildings along the route are also decked out with hundreds of thousands of LED lights. Oskaloosa in Mahaska County in southeast...
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
PCM Controls The Game And Knoxville In Boys Season Opener
PCM got out to a 14-3 lead over Knoxville and controlled things from there as the Mustangs defeated Knoxville 70-52 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville was handcuffed all night with poor shooting and struggling defensively to stop the Mustangs inside/outside game. The Mustangs forced the Panthers into 23 turnovers. Mustangs Coach Fred Lorensen told KNIA/KRLS Sports he thought the effort defensively was key to the win.
Indianola Winter Sports in Action Tonight
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams and the boys swimming squad is all in action tonight, as the Indians basketball teams host Southeast Polk and the boys swimmers host Newton. The boys swimming squad brings back all three state qualifiers in the individual events in Nathan Pollard, Matt Coffelt,...
Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
Christmas Tour of Homes, Kerstmarkt Returns This Week
Two main highlights of the holiday season in Pella are returning this week. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Kerstmarkt Dutch Christmas Market on the Molengracht and annual Christmas Tour of Homes are coming back Thursday through Saturday. She says this weekend will be a true representation of the special nature of Pella and a showcase of the holiday season.
Pella Basketball Hosts North Polk for Home Openers
The first doubleheader of the new winter season at Pella High School brings the talented North Polk Comets to town for a pair of varsity basketball games tonight. Pella’s new-look boys basketball team will deal with a North Polk team that lost two key varsity seniors from a team that advanced to the district finals against Winterset last winter, and fell to the Dutch 55-42 in November 2021. Pella has won all three matchups against the Comets thus far in this series that has started the winter season for the past three years.
Winter Sports Broadcasts Start This Week
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
Pella Basketball Teams Swept by North Polk
The first home doubleheader of the new winter season for the Pella basketball teams went the way of the road teams, as North Polk swept the Dutch boys and girls Tuesday night in a twin bill heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The #4 in Class 4A Comets won 73-46, while...
Evans leads Warrior girls wrestlers at Collins-Maxwell; Norwalk basketball games canceled
Norwalk’s Isabel Evans placed first in the 121-122 pound division to lead 10 Warrior girls wrestlers competing in Monday’s Nevada Scramble at Collins-Maxwell. Evans won both of her matches by fall while four other Norwalk wrestlers finished 1-1 with a pin. The team’s second-place finishers were Alysse Ivanovich, Laura Lefluer, Masie Silvius and Kamryn McWilliams.
Knoxville Race Banquet Honors Champions
Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Over $300,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out at the event. The highlight of the night was crowning the track point champions, Brian Brown in the 410 class, Terry McCarl in...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Angela Nelson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Angela Nelson, Student Services Coordinator for Knoxville Schools for the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative, Panther Pantry as we discuss food needs for Knoxville students. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
