Indianola School Board Meets in Special Session
The Indianola School Board met in a special session Tuesday. The board approved administrative procedures on General Obligation School Bonds from financial advisor Piper Sandler, in addition to approved the bids from the bonds. The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be December 13th.
Pella School Board Reviewed District’s Finances
The Pella School Board held its annual organizational meeting Monday. The board re-elected their president as Joan Corbin and elected new vice president Elisa Klahsen and established official board positions, legal counsel, and the official publication. Following that session, the board reviewed the district’s overall financial position, including the line-item...
Pella School District General Fund to Remain Red For Some Time
While the Pella Community School District is far from any major budget cuts, it’s clear that the fund they use to pay for staff will be running in the red for awhile as they hope that state aid increases and enrollment growth can offset some of those hurdles. Superintendent...
Pella School Board Holding Annual Organizational Meeting; Reviewing Budget Today
The Pella School Board is holding its annual organizational meeting today. The board will elect their president and vice president and establish official board positions, legal counsel, and the official publication. Following that session, the board will review the district’s overall financial position, including the line-item budget for the current...
Knoxville School Board to Discuss Affirmative Action Plans
The Knoxville School Board will meet in regular session tonight at 5:30 p.m.at the District Board Room. Items that will be discussed include a partnership with Little Creators Club and considering the initial request for the 2023 Washington DC Trip. The board will consider affirmative action plans and talk about...
Warren County Supervisors Discuss ARPA Projects
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and special closed session Tuesday. The board discussed American Rescue Plan Act funded projects including a satellite roads shop, the purchase of a motor grader, the S23 bridge overlay, the Greenfield Plaza Storm Sewer, projects with IMU Fiber, and temporary traffic signals. The board also received project updates on the Stone Street Bridge, the Dubuque Box Culvert, and overlays on R57 and in Liberty Center, and held a question and answer session. The board also met in a closed session to discuss litigation.
Knoxville School Board looks at Washington DC trips
Knoxville Teacher Sara Finnegan is looking into details for the next Washington DC trip for the Knoxville eighth grade students in the fall of 2023. This year two Knoxville classes made the trip to Washington DC, due to the pandemic forcing the freshmen to miss the trip when they were in eighth grade.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Hunger in Schools Part Two
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Wilder Elementary Principal Amy Jo Naughton and teacher Michelle Stolz about hunger in schools and the food pantry availability in part two of a two-part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Forte State Preview
Alexa Klein, Kalea Hastings, Stella Stelpflug, Olivia Cunningham, Tess Hopkins, and Harleigh Walkup preview this week’s state dance competition. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
Simpson College Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Pizza and Policy Discussion on Reproductive Rights
The Simpson College John C. Culver Public Policy Center is hosting their next Pizza and Policy Issues Briefing tonight, discussing reproductive rights in the post-Roe era. The program will feature Professor Mark Kende, Director of the Drake Constitutional Law Center, and Dr. Karen Kedrowski, Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics at Iowa State University. The program is from 5:30 to 7pm in the Black Box Theatre in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus, with all invited. Free pizza and sides will be served.
Indianola Police Department IPDCOP Program Provides Thanksgiving Meals
The Indianola Police Department Community Outreach Program (IPDCOP) provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families this year, in partnership with the Indianola HyVee. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the IPDCOP program runs entirely on donated funds, and works to provide back to the community throughout the holiday season, and anyone interested in donating can stop by the police department. For more information on the program, click below.
Des Moines Schools Could See a Record Number of Homeless Students
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's largest school district is on track to see a record number of homeless students this school year--after setting a record last year. "That was just over 1,100 homeless students by the end of the school year last year. We, as of right now, have 920 kids that are identified as homeless. Our numbers are much, much greater than they were last year, and we're on track to surpass that number," says Des Moines Public School District Homeless Liaison Lyn Marchant.
Polk County residents have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County residents now have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance. IMPACT Community Action Partnership is allowing people to apply for federal pandemic-era relief until Dec. 5. You can find more information here. The application deadline was originally on Sunday.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brian Hatch
Our guest today is Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch as we talk about the latest Knoxville city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct. Earlier this week, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported that an administrative law judge ruled in October that an employee of Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home had contributed to the July choking death of […] The post Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
Hospice of Pella to Hold Light up a Life Memorial Service
Hospice of Pella with Pella Regional Health Center will host the annual Light up a Life memorial service and tree lighting. The program will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm outdoors on the north side of the Comfort House at 505 Union Street in Pella. Light up...
