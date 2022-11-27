Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy expanding power grid in Mercer County
Winter storm season is fast approaching. That's why FirstEnergy is continuing to expand its smart grid in Mercer County to help prevent lengthy outages, especially during severe weather. Work is currently underway to install new, automated equipment and technology in distribution substations and along neighborhood power lines serving over 20,000...
beavercountyradio.com
Steam Generator Fails Causing Flaring Safety System to Activate At Shell Cracker Plant
(Potter Twp., Pa.) Shell Polymers Monaca reported on their Facebook Page yesterday that they experienced an issue with the steam generator at the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Township that resulted in flaring in the site’s ground flare system. Flaring was expected to continue throughout last evening as equipment was returned back to normal operation. The company explained that the primary purpose of the flares is to enable a safe response to equipment malfunctions and the system is working as designed. Shell apologized for any inconveniences and said they are working diligently to minimize the duration of flaring. Shell went on to say that the safety of their workers, the community and environment are top priorities for the Cracker Plant.
Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
State to hold hearing on Yukon landfill expansion
Environmental regulators on Thursday will review plans and take testimony on a Yukon industrial waste treatment firm’s bid for approval to build a 14-acre landfill that could hold 1 million tons of treated hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste. During a public meeting and hearing beginning at 6 p.m. at...
Pittsburgh's portion of Downtown building renovation could cost $3M over initial budget
Pittsburgh’s portion of the necessary renovations to create office space at 412 Boulevard of the Allies could cost more than $3 million over the initial budget. Legislation introduced to City Council Tuesday would allocate an additional $3.2 million for the project, which aims to bring several city offices into the space.
cranberryeagle.com
Route 8 won’t see speed limit reduction near Branchton Road
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP — A stretch of Route 8 that intersects with Branchton Road will not become a reduced-speed zone. The township’s board of supervisors received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation stating a traffic study conducted starting in October did not show a need for a speed-limit reduction.
cranberryeagle.com
Adams Twp. development project gets kicked back
ADAMS TWP—The Mandera Subdivision project — nine family homes proposed near the Cranberry municipal line — has been sent back to the planning commission. This happened after environmental concerns were raised by both Adams Township residents and the board of supervisors. Russel Ford, board of supervisors chairman,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Face of Building Materials: 84 Lumber
Jeff Thompson has been with 84 Lumber since 2010, spending the last eight years in Outside Sales at the Bridgeville, PA store. 84 Lumber is the nation’s leading privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. Jeff started...
You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning.
If you live anywhere near Pittsburgh, you have likely navigated bumpy roads and closures, driven behind construction vehicles and questioned the surge in construction all year. As of November, 88 infrastructure projects had begun or continued in the Pittsburgh region this year, and 335 miles of roadway maintenance and paving had been completed. The post You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Unleaded 88 gas still $1.99 at Sheetz, but is it safe for your car?
All Sheetz convenience stores are offering gasoline for only $1.99 a gallon, but there is a catch. The blend of gas on sale is unleaded 88. Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity says not every car takes it.
Officials issue warning about home heating as temperatures begin dropping
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — It’s getting colder out, which means more families are warming up their homes. But with higher prices for electricity and natural gas, people are trying to find ways to cut back on those heating costs this winter, like using the fireplace. “Just in the last...
Westmoreland, Allegheny election results certified; precinct petitions still under review
With the exception of the vote counts from five of the county’s 307 precincts, the Westmoreland County Board of Elections on Monday gave its final certification to the Nov. 8 election results. Petitions filed challenging the results of the vote counts of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in...
wtae.com
Restrictions lifted on I-376 after issue with cable
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT said restrictions were lifted after an issue with a paint containment cable affected traffic in both directions on Interstate 376. The issue was at the Forbes Avenue/Oakland interchange. PennDOT said the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit was closed to traffic. The westbound lane restriction was lifted a little...
New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bridgeville names street after lifelong resident
The narrow thoroughfare connecting McMillen and Chartiers streets in Bridgeville had no name until Nov. 14, when borough council adopted an ordinance to honor a lifelong resident. Whether she was serving ice cream at the family grocery store or serving two decades on council, Mary Weise has been a local...
wtae.com
As some election skeptics jeer, Board of Elections certify Allegheny County results
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A couple of dozen election skeptics spoke out at the Allegheny County Board of Elections meeting, urging them not to certify the results of the fall elections. "You say that we should trust you with our elections. Why?" said Melanie Maxwell, of Bethel Park. "You...
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship holds annual student summit
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship held its Sixth Annual Entrepreneurial Summit on Nov. 11 with the theme “Social Entrepreneur.”. Twelve seventh and eighth grade student businesses from five schools throughout the Pittsburgh region participated in the event at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Homestead. The purpose of the event was to showcase innovative student-led and designed business ideas.
wtae.com
Hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
DONORA, Pa. — A hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties Sunday. Nick Wilkes shared a video with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 of hail pelting the ground and cars near PennWest University, California. Nathan Utz in Perryopolis found dozens of small dents in his...
Comments / 1