This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Syracuse women have No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse Top 50; 1 men’s player makes list
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team has the No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 players for 2023 list, while the men’s team has just one player represented. Graduate student attack Meaghan Tyrrell took the top spot on the women’s list.
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
Oronde Gadsden II earns All-ACC first-team honors; 8 Syracuse players recognized
Syracuse, N.Y. — Oronde Gadsden II was Syracuse football’s sole representative on the 2022 All-ACC first team, his first appearance on an All-ACC team. Four total Orange players were named to one of the three tiers of All-ACC teams. An additional four received honorable mentions. Gadsden was named...
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Former Syracuse assistant Tim Lester has been fired at Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Western Michigan has fired football coach Tim Lester after six seasons, the school announced Monday. Lester, a former Syracuse assistant from 2013-15, finished 5-7 this past season, his first losing season since he was hired at his alma mater in 2017. Lester’s dismissal comes within a...
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Snacks, games and Build-A-Bear: 18 Section III cheerleading coaches share team-building tips
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In a sport where even the slightest flinch or hesitation can bring disastrous results, cheerleaders and coaches look for every edge when it comes to building trust and bonds. Coaches can get creative to ensure that their athletes know they literally have each others’ backs as they...
Back to the Pinstripe Bowl? Syracuse and the Yankees love to embrace one another
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the Fenway Bowl seemingly off the table for Syracuse football, there seems to be an even more obvious landing spot for the Orange this postseason. The Pinstripe Bowl — New York’s only bowl game, for New York’s only bowl-eligible team.
HS roundup: Baldwinsville, West Genesee boys hockey teams will meet in early season championship
The Baldwinsville and West Genesee boys hockey teams each picked up first-round wins in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Tuesday and will now face off with one another. The Bees beat Syracuse on Tuesday for their first game of the season and West Genesse defeated Skaneateles to earn its second win of the winter season.
Syracuse offensive lineman Chris Bleich announces he’ll return for 6th season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will retain one of its starting offensive linemen from this season for the 2023 season. Right guard Chris Bleich announced Monday via Twitter he’ll use a sixth year of eligibility to play for the Orange again next year. It’s unclear if Bleich is...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse is middle of the pack. Did it underachieve or finish where it started?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is 7-5 and awaiting its bowl destination. The Orange finished in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division, though among the nine bowl-eligible teams, the Power Rankings have SU as the eighth-best of the bunch, thanks to a head-to-head win against Louisville on Labor Day weekend.
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
Syracuse basketball manages a mere 44 points, and Illinois wins big (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Champaign, Ill. — Syracuse came into the State Farm Center after a tough home loss to Bryant. The No. 16 Illini were certain to be a difficult test, particularly on their home court, where students ring the bottom bowl and are very, very loud. Illinois took a 30-23 lead...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Illinois
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-44 loss at Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
Girls basketball roundup: Bishop Grimes 7th-grader knocks down clutch free throw vs. Marcellus (80 photos, video)
Bishop Grimes seventh-grader Aaliyah Zachery stepped to the foul line with 4.6 seconds to go in a tie game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 16 Illinois blows out Syracuse 73-44 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the 16th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The game will air on ESPN. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Illinois to...
Section III boys basketball team will travel more than 2,000 miles to complete schedule
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team must trek more than 2,000 miles this winter to play its season. After finishing as the Section III Class B runner-up last season, UAS, a charter school, had its boys basketball team moved up to Class A for this winter.
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
