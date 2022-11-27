Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Mosinee Girls Fall to Wausau East
Mosinee fell to Wausau East in nonconference girls basketball, 56-50. Taelyn Jirschele led Mosinee with 16 points, and Amber Gonzalez added 15 points. Mosinee scoring: Gonzalez 2, Baars 2, Gonzalez 15, Ma. Wayerski 3, Me. Wayerski 2, Fitzgerald 8, Carattini 2, Jirschele 16. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
All CWC-Large Conference Football Team Announced
Conference Defensive Player of the Year: LB John Seitz III* Stratford 58 12. Pos. Name School No. Yr. Pos. Name School No. Yr. K Nathan Waupekenay Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3 11 DB Casey Kielman Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5 11. OL Charlie Nowinsky Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54 11 DB Jake Derezinski Amherst 12 12. OL Charlie Lehman...
onfocus.news
Rural Virtual Academy Provides Quality Online Education for Wisconsin Students
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin parents looking for an alternative to homeschooling or brick-and-mortar schools have options. Rural Virtual Academy (RVA), based in Medford, is a unique school that provides students with high-quality academics, access to sports and clubs, and the support they need to succeed – all free.
Man missing from Wisconsin Rapids since 1976 identified as murder victim in Montana
A man missing since 1976 has been identified through forensic DNA profiling as a murder victim whose remains were discovered by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago, according to police. A multi-jurisdictional cold case murder investigation is now underway into the death of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who vanished...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Frances Koenig
Frances “Fran” Koenig, 65, of Marshfield passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones following a brief illness on November 17th, 2022. Fran was the sixth child of eight born to the late Robert and Carol Koenig on January 17th,1957 and was a 1975 graduate of Columbus High School.
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
onfocus.news
Auburndale High School Band to Perform at Pearl Harbor Parade in Hawaii Next Year
AUBURNDALE, WI (OnFocus) – Approximately 60 students from Auburndale High School band will be performing at the 2023 Pearl Harbor Day Parade next year in Hawaii. “We received a letter in the mail inviting us to come play for the parade,” said Jennifer Nueske, Band Director. “A selection committee makes decisions on who to invite. Only a small handful of groups from each state are invited.”
onfocus.news
Celebrate “Christmas in the Center” in Pittsville on December 3rd
PITTSVILLE, WI (OnFocus) – It’s time to catch that “holiday spirit” – make plans to join the festivities in Pittsville on Saturday, December 3rd. Things kick off at 10 a.m. with the Second Annual “Hot Chocolate Hustle.” This 1 or 2 mile walk through the community will end with a free Hot Chocolate Bar at the Pittsville Community Library. Sign up on the library webpage at https://www.pittsvillelibrary.org/ Registration is $10 and proceeds benefit the library’s Summer Children’s Program and downtown Pittsville beautification projects. The event is a partnership between the Library and Pittsville High School FCCLA students.
Trio breathes new life into Wausau icon Hiawatha
A Wausau bar and grill that closed in September after nearly 50 years in business will reopen this month as Hiawatha Sports Bar, thanks to the efforts of three longtime friends who see enormous potential in the iconic spot. Kris Mcmahon said he and his two best friends, Bobby Reed...
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
Wausau area obituaries November 23, 2022
Ashley Ann Mootz-Nickolai, age 37, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on April 7, 1985, in Wausau. Ashley graduated from DC Everest with honors. She was an excellent student and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2007, from UW Whitewater, graduating magna cum laude. On June 21, 2008, she married Justin Nickolai in Wausau. Together they had two sons, Jerrin and Jace.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Holiday Lights Contest Returns for 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Get out your inflatables and untangle your lights! Help spread holiday cheer through Marshfield Utilities’ Holiday Light Content. For every entry, MU will donate $10 to local charities (up to $500). Lighting Contest Details:. Take a photo (or photos) of your outdoor holiday decorations...
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified
Montana authorities said Tuesday that human remains found in Carbon County about 18 years ago have been identified as those of a Wisconsin hitchhiker who left his home state to flee legal trouble.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Charles Ress
Charles Edward Ress, Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Serenity Living of Marshfield. He is the son of late Minnie (Hamus) and Charles Ress Sr., was born January 2, 1939 and grew up in Rangeline, Wisconsin. As a young boy, he attended Willy’s School; later he attended Marshfield Senior High.
WSAW
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
onfocus.news
Kittens Found in Box by Highway 97 Get Second Chance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Three tiny kittens found in a box along HWY 97 are on the path to a better life, thanks to a vigilant postal worker and Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS). “Do you believe in miracles? We do! We see them every day and we were...
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
