PITTSVILLE, WI (OnFocus) – It’s time to catch that “holiday spirit” – make plans to join the festivities in Pittsville on Saturday, December 3rd. Things kick off at 10 a.m. with the Second Annual “Hot Chocolate Hustle.” This 1 or 2 mile walk through the community will end with a free Hot Chocolate Bar at the Pittsville Community Library. Sign up on the library webpage at https://www.pittsvillelibrary.org/ Registration is $10 and proceeds benefit the library’s Summer Children’s Program and downtown Pittsville beautification projects. The event is a partnership between the Library and Pittsville High School FCCLA students.

PITTSVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO