Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Alvin Christmas Train 2022, Holiday Festival at Levy Park, and more!
Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 2 include Alvin Christmas Train 2022, Holiday Festival at Levy Park, MFAH Playdate, Books on the Bayou, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a...
cw39.com
-20° cooler in 24 hour temperature change
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s 20 degrees cooler than it was Monday morning. Local temperatures will dip a little over the next few hours before going back up this afternoon. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at that…
houstononthecheap.com
Top 11 Things to do in Galveston This Weekend of December 2, 2022 include Dickens on The Strand, Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens, and more!
Here are our top things to do in Galveston this weekend of December 2, 2022: Dickens on The Strand, Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens, Holiday Delights 2022 at The Bryan Museum, Holiday Afternoon Tea at The San Luis Resort, and lots more!. The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is...
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
The Grinch Kids Ice Cream FloAT
This five-minute drink has all the yummy adjectives. It’s bright, light, sweet, tangy, tart, zingy, creamy, and more!. It’s unbelievably simple to make, too. There’s even an adult version with vodka if you want to indulge.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2 include the Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, Skating with the Stars, Beauty and the Beast Musical at Art Factory, and more!. There’s always a lot to do...
houston.org
Report: Houston 2nd Most Active Real Estate Market in the Nation Over Last Decade
Metro Houston ranks second in the U.S. when it comes to real estate activity across commercial and residential sectors over the last 10 years, a recent report from StorageCafe shows. Houston was the most active single-family residential market in the country while the New York City metro saw the highest...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
royalcaribbeanblog.com
What you should know about cruising from Galveston instead of Florida
With Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal open in Galveston, Texas, you might be tempted to book a new cruise, but there are few differences you should know about. Galveston's location in the central part of the United States makes it a convenient embarkation port for many people that can drive to the port.
papercitymag.com
Houston Gets Its Own Ultra Chic and Cute French Market — Your First Look Inside Montrose Collective’s Marcel Market
Amelie Monvoisin chic vision comes alive in Marcel Market in Houston's Montrose Collective. Montrose Collective continues its push to bring culturally creative shopping to Houston with the opening of the new Marcel Market. This utterly charming spot from France by way of Dallas manages to blend a clothing and apparel boutique, parfumerie and grocery store with all the elevated simplicity one would expect from a French market.
cw39.com
Texas on the tail end of a potential tornado outbreak | See the tornado probability map
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered showers are back in Houston today, but there’s also a very slight chance of a few strong to severe storms in the afternoon, mainly northeast of Houston. Southeast Texas is on the far southern end of a rare-for-November severe weather outbreak setup. The Storm...
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
KHOU
'Where there’s a will there’s a way' | How a Houston-area businessman saved Super Feast
A truck carrying hundreds of turkeys from Nebraska to Houston broke down. Those turkeys were lost but Tanweer Ahmed wasn't going to let that ruin the holiday.
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
momcollective.com
A Magical Adventure for the Whole Family
Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
Click2Houston.com
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
City lifts boil water notice almost 40 hours following outage at water purification plant
The generator system that taxpayers paid $56 million for never kicked in after officials say two transformers failed at a city water purification plant.
