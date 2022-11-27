ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night's game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
