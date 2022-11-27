Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
Syracuse women have No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse Top 50; 1 men’s player makes list
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team has the No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 players for 2023 list, while the men’s team has just one player represented. Graduate student attack Meaghan Tyrrell took the top spot on the women’s list.
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
Syracuse basketball manages a mere 44 points, and Illinois wins big (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Champaign, Ill. — Syracuse came into the State Farm Center after a tough home loss to Bryant. The No. 16 Illini were certain to be a difficult test, particularly on their home court, where students ring the bottom bowl and are very, very loud. Illinois took a 30-23 lead...
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
Girls basketball roundup: Bishop Grimes 7th-grader knocks down clutch free throw vs. Marcellus (80 photos, video)
Bishop Grimes seventh-grader Aaliyah Zachery stepped to the foul line with 4.6 seconds to go in a tie game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Axe: Illinois is the biggest fish left in the pond for Syracuse basketball before ACC play
Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball 2022-23: Syracuse vs Bryant Syracuse, N.Y. — Did you get all the feelings aboutpoorly timed ejections, childish behavior by the opposing coach and a stunning buzzer-beater from Syracuse basketball’s 73-72 loss to Bryant out of your system?. Good. If you purchase a product or...
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Snacks, games and Build-A-Bear: 18 Section III cheerleading coaches share team-building tips
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In a sport where even the slightest flinch or hesitation can bring disastrous results, cheerleaders and coaches look for every edge when it comes to building trust and bonds. Coaches can get creative to ensure that their athletes know they literally have each others’ backs as they...
Oronde Gadsden II earns All-ACC first-team honors; 8 Syracuse players recognized
Syracuse, N.Y. — Oronde Gadsden II was Syracuse football’s sole representative on the 2022 All-ACC first team, his first appearance on an All-ACC team. Four total Orange players were named to one of the three tiers of All-ACC teams. An additional four received honorable mentions. Gadsden was named...
Syracuse basketball must keep up with nationally ranked Illinois and a high-powered offense (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A Syracuse Orange team that has struggled through the early part of its schedule will meet its biggest challenge to date with a game at nationally ranked Illinois on Tuesday night. Syracuse, which has a 3-3 record after recent losses to St. John’s and Bryant, will...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Syracuse basketball box score at No. 16 Illinois in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-44 loss to No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Ill-box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Former Syracuse assistant Tim Lester has been fired at Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Western Michigan has fired football coach Tim Lester after six seasons, the school announced Monday. Lester, a former Syracuse assistant from 2013-15, finished 5-7 this past season, his first losing season since he was hired at his alma mater in 2017. Lester’s dismissal comes within a...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Illinois
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-44 loss at Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
Back to the Pinstripe Bowl? Syracuse and the Yankees love to embrace one another
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the Fenway Bowl seemingly off the table for Syracuse football, there seems to be an even more obvious landing spot for the Orange this postseason. The Pinstripe Bowl — New York’s only bowl game, for New York’s only bowl-eligible team.
Section III boys basketball team will travel more than 2,000 miles to complete schedule
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team must trek more than 2,000 miles this winter to play its season. After finishing as the Section III Class B runner-up last season, UAS, a charter school, had its boys basketball team moved up to Class A for this winter.
How to watch Syracuse basketball at Illinois: ACC/Big Ten Challenge time, TV channel, live stream
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s basketball team hits the road at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will air nationwide on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. The SU-Illinois game can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0