Mid-80s before front brings showers, cooldown to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front will move closer to Central Florida and bring a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. The front brought strong storms in the southeastern U.S., but severe weather is not expected in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Cooler air is...
A devastating hurricane season officially comes to a close
ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a tale of two seasons. The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. Pending December development, the season will end with 14 named storms, eight of them becoming hurricanes, two of those becoming major.
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
Krampusnacht: Where to find Krampus events in the Orlando area
ORLANDO, Fla. – Every year, Santa Claus delivers goodies to the nice kids of the world. In some European countries, Santa has a truly frightening helper, and in recent years he’s made his way to Central Florida. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. This weekend there are several...
After months of rehab at SeaWorld Orlando, 3 manatees return to Florida Keys
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – Three manatees who spent months in the care of specialists at SeaWorld Orlando after being rescued are back home in the Florida Keys. The three adult male manatees were returned to a canal on Tuesday. The manatees were each rescued in April, June and...
Disaster assistance center to operate out of Daytona Beach in wake of Ian, Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration will be operating a Mobile Disaster Assistance Center in Daytona Beach this week to help residents impacted by Florida’s recent hurricanes. The center is set to operate out of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 580 George W. Engram...
Central Florida couple give $250K to help Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Campaign
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida couple is speaking about why they helped the Salvation Army raise a record amount of money for its Angel Tree program. On Tuesday, News 6 hosted a phone bank that brought in over $337,000, of which $250,000 came from Scott and Carmen Moscrip.
Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Florida’s coastline, but it also churned up the sea and spit out long-lost treasure. While the wind was still whipping our state, Jonah Martinez and his daughter, Kaylee Martinez, set their sights on the sand. [TRENDING: New video shows man...
Florida wildlife officials OK no-entry zone for manatees in Brevard County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – State wildlife officials Wednesday approved a seasonal no-entry zone in an area of Brevard County waters where manatees gather, while preparing for a second winter of feeding the sea cows to try to prevent deaths. The approval came after the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
Visible vehicle emissions can legally last this long in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “While Florida does not have a vehicle emission inspection like some...
‘The Courage to Be Free:’ DeSantis memoir to hit shelves in 2023
NEW YORK – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take center stage — metaphorically, for once — as the subject of a new memoir that goes on sale next year, according to HarperCollins. The 272-page book, titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” will...
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen Levine,...
Attorneys for Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing 13-year-old classmate, now want change of venue
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, attorneys for Aiden Fucci — the teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County — filed a motion, asking for their client to be moved out of the Duval County jail. Now — they’ve filed another motion, this...
