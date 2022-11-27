ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mid-80s before front brings showers, cooldown to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front will move closer to Central Florida and bring a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. The front brought strong storms in the southeastern U.S., but severe weather is not expected in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Cooler air is...
ORLANDO, FL
A devastating hurricane season officially comes to a close

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a tale of two seasons. The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. Pending December development, the season will end with 14 named storms, eight of them becoming hurricanes, two of those becoming major.
FLORIDA STATE
Krampusnacht: Where to find Krampus events in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every year, Santa Claus delivers goodies to the nice kids of the world. In some European countries, Santa has a truly frightening helper, and in recent years he’s made his way to Central Florida. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. This weekend there are several...
ORLANDO, FL
Visible vehicle emissions can legally last this long in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “While Florida does not have a vehicle emission inspection like some...
FLORIDA STATE
‘The Courage to Be Free:’ DeSantis memoir to hit shelves in 2023

NEW YORK – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take center stage — metaphorically, for once — as the subject of a new memoir that goes on sale next year, according to HarperCollins. The 272-page book, titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” will...
FLORIDA STATE
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen Levine,...
ARKANSAS STATE

