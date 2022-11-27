ESPN updates its College Football Power Rankings after Rivalry Week. Has Ohio State falling behind two-loss SEC team.
By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
This past weekend was Rivalry Week, and if you’re anywhere close to even a casual college football fan, you know that means the regular season is complete. Thirteen weeks are now in the books, and this is usually where things get really interesting.
All that’s left are the conference championship games before the College Football Playoff committee determines the four teams that will be a part of the chase for a national title.
Ohio State was dealt close to a mortal blow with an embarrassing loss to Michigan in the ‘Shoe, but all eyes will be on how far the Buckeyes drop. If they drop to No. 5, they are likely just one USC loss away from getting back into the field. Drop to No. 6 behind, say Alabama, and kiss the chance of getting into the playoff goodbye.
As it stands, the chances are slim anyway, but if you are interested in what the national media says, checking in on the latest College Football Power Rankings from ESPN might give you a hint.
Here are the latest top 25 teams in ESPN’s College Football Power Rankings after Week 13 — the end of the regular season — and an important locked-in scenario for most teams that will not play another game.
Where is Ohio State? You may not like it, so be warned.
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
The thing about trying to decipher what a person is saying without audio is you can make yourself believe they’re saying just about anything. So, if you were watching Penn State play against Michigan State on Saturday, and you had money on the Nittany Lions to cover the spread at around 19 points, and the lead was only 12 after a late touchdown, that might’ve been where your mind was when cameras shifted to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on the sideline.
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
Recent discussions over expansion to the College Football Playoff have left one historical bowl game uncertain about its future. In every season since the change to the four-team playoff format, the Rose Bowl has either hosted a semifinal game or held their matchup in the prime television ...
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
Even though he hasn't coached a college football game in four years, Urban Meyer hasn't been shy about continuing to support Ohio State, where he spent seven seasons on the sidelines. As a result, Meyer's pick for the new No. 1 team in college football might come as a bit of a shock. With the ...
This weekend wasn’t all a loss, many recruits don’t just pick a school due to what happens on the field during their visits and that looks to be the case with Indiana defensive end Joshua Mickens. The former LSU commit broke off his verbal pledge to the SEC school after making his official visit to Ohio State this past weekend.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a rough couple of days. After spending nearly an entire year preparing to avenge their 2021 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were dominated by the Wolverines this past Saturday en route to a 45-23 blowout loss in Columbus. Saturday's loss to the ...
It may have been the worst-kept secret for the Oregon Ducks this season, but sophomore running back Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he has entered the transfer portal and will look to find a new team this offseason.
Cardwell, who had a breakout season as a freshman in Eugene, struggled to find a role on the offense this year under a new coaching staff, and spent much of the season on the sideline while other players got playing time. I’m told that Cardwell quickly made the decision to redshirt rather than get spotty touches here and there while mulling over the decision to transfer at the end of the season.
In his career at Oregon, Cardwell rushed for 4 total touchdowns and have one receiving touchdown as well, racking up a total of 530 yards in 14 games.
Byron Cardwell Transfer Profile
Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks
2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD
2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TDVitals
Hometown
San Diego, CA
Position
RB
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
205 pounds
Class
2021
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Auburn Tigers
California Golden Bears
Texas A&M Aggies
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
92
CA
RB
Rivals
4
5.8
CA
RB
ESPN
4
83
CA
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
91.37
CA
RB
247 Composite
4
0.9226
CA
RB
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/159769669869203046411
Just days after their 2022 regular-season finale against Baylor, one University of Texas quarterback is apparently planning to enter the transfer portal. Sources close to the Longhorns program appear to indicate that Hudson Card will seek a fresh start with a new team in 2023. Card, a ...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has announced via Twitter that he will be immediately entering the NCAA Transfer Portal to explore options outside of the Crimson Tide program. Holden is not the first receiver from the team to enter the portal today, as Christian Leary also tweeted about transferring. Holden’s...
Losses by LSU and Clemson knocked them out of playoff contention and only six teams still have a legit shot. With only the conference championship games to go, it looks like three of the four spots are already locked up by Georgia, Michigan, and TCU. USC would likely take the...
Surviving conference championship weekend is the only thing that stands between the top teams and the College Football Playoff with the top-4 teams being announced Sunday, December 4. For The Win’s college football series, Before The Snap, broke down the paths to the playoff for the top-6 teams in the...
JaMarcus Russell played for Williamson High School in Alabama where he finished holding nearly every passing record possible in the AHSAA (Alabama High School Athletic Association). In five seasons at Williamson, Russell threw for 10,744 yards. That record has stood for 20 years (Russell graduated in 2002) and not many...
USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith released his updated bowl projections following the final week of the college football regular season. He projects the Florida Gators will take on the Central Florida Knights in the Birmingham Bowl to be played on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in what would be would be the second-straight postseason that UF and UCF play each other. The Knights beat the Gators 29-17 in last year’s Gasparilla Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 45