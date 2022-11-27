ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ESPN updates its College Football Power Rankings after Rivalry Week. Has Ohio State falling behind two-loss SEC team.

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
This past weekend was Rivalry Week, and if you’re anywhere close to even a casual college football fan, you know that means the regular season is complete. Thirteen weeks are now in the books, and this is usually where things get really interesting.

All that’s left are the conference championship games before the College Football Playoff committee determines the four teams that will be a part of the chase for a national title.

Ohio State was dealt close to a mortal blow with an embarrassing loss to Michigan in the ‘Shoe, but all eyes will be on how far the Buckeyes drop. If they drop to No. 5, they are likely just one USC loss away from getting back into the field. Drop to No. 6 behind, say Alabama, and kiss the chance of getting into the playoff goodbye.

As it stands, the chances are slim anyway, but if you are interested in what the national media says, checking in on the latest College Football Power Rankings from ESPN might give you a hint.

Here are the latest top 25 teams in ESPN’s College Football Power Rankings after Week 13 — the end of the regular season — and an important locked-in scenario for most teams that will not play another game.

Where is Ohio State? You may not like it, so be warned.

25

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, Florida; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

24

UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)

Oct. 21, 2017; San Antonio, Texas; UTSA Roadrunners helmet on the turf after winning 20-7 against the Rice Owls. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

23

Troy Trojans (10-2)

Sept. 17, 2022; Boone, North Carolina; Troy Trojans helmets on the sidelines during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

22

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

Oct. 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

21

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Nov. 10, 2018; Lubbock, Texas; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

20

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

July 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; The South Carolina helmet on the stage during SEC media days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

19

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

18

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

17

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Sept. 25, 2014; Tempe, Arizona; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

16

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

Oct. 31, 2014; New Orleans, Louisiana; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

15

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

July 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 media day at Novo Theater. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

14

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Nov. 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

13

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Sept. 8, 2018; Tallahassee; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State won 36-26. Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

12

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 6, 2018; Gainesville, Florida; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, Utah; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

9

Washington Huskies (10-2)

Nov. 23, 2018; Pullman; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 28-15. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

8

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Nov. 16, 2013; University Park, Pennsylvania; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

7

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Nov. 23, 2019; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

6

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Nov. 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland; The Ohio State Buckeyes will wear a helmet decal during the game at Maryland in honor of the three Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last weekend. USA TODAY Sports

5

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

July 18, 2018; Atlanta, Georgia; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

4

USC Trojans (11-1)

Dec. 29, 2017; Arlington, Texas; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

July 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 media day at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Dec. 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, Florida; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Dec. 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 45

Kevin
3d ago

Meh. ESPN is the SEC channel. Desperately wants Alabama in in case USC loses. They want two SEC teams not two B1G teams. Thing is, it’s not up to them

9
Church
3d ago

The ESPN Power Ratings are about maximizing regional viewership, NOT relative football strengths and capabilities. It is designed to enhance advertising and merchandise revenue streams on a weekly cycle. “Upset” games have risen 47% this fiscal year alone. The sports betting books subsidize these cable network produced rating indexes. Always follow the money, sonny.

3
searchin for Monarchs
3d ago

Personally I never understood the ranking system,never, I guess it’s my problem,how can only one loss have you falling further in the rankings than a team with two losses. But since it deals with ESPN I should not be surprised when consider how Broadcasters cover Ohio anyway,Ohio State got beat up by the Ravens yesterday and it’s sad,next year Day work on not stopping momentum with your offense staring at the sidelines between plays.

3
 

