ESPN updates its College Football Power Rankings after Rivalry Week. Has Ohio State falling behind two-loss SEC team.

This past weekend was Rivalry Week, and if you’re anywhere close to even a casual college football fan, you know that means the regular season is complete. Thirteen weeks are now in the books, and this is usually where things get really interesting.

All that’s left are the conference championship games before the College Football Playoff committee determines the four teams that will be a part of the chase for a national title.

Ohio State was dealt close to a mortal blow with an embarrassing loss to Michigan in the ‘Shoe, but all eyes will be on how far the Buckeyes drop. If they drop to No. 5, they are likely just one USC loss away from getting back into the field. Drop to No. 6 behind, say Alabama, and kiss the chance of getting into the playoff goodbye.

As it stands, the chances are slim anyway, but if you are interested in what the national media says, checking in on the latest College Football Power Rankings from ESPN might give you a hint.

Here are the latest top 25 teams in ESPN’s College Football Power Rankings after Week 13 — the end of the regular season — and an important locked-in scenario for most teams that will not play another game.

Where is Ohio State? You may not like it, so be warned.

25

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

24

UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)

23

Troy Trojans (10-2)

22

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

21

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

20

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

19

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

18

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

17

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

16

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

15

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

14

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

13

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

12

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

9

Washington Huskies (10-2)

8

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

7

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

6

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

5

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

4

USC Trojans (11-1)

3

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

2

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

1

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)