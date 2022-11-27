ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What climate change means for Florida's future

By Theara Coleman
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Florida has endured a particularly volatile storm season in 2022. In early September, Hurricane Ian tore through the area, devastating the state's southwest region and killing more than 100 people. Ian was swiftly followed by Hurricane Nicole , the first November hurricane to land in 36 years. Are Florida residents having a streak of bad luck, or are they facing a climate crisis?

How is climate change affecting Florida?

Florida is "uniquely at risk to rising temperatures, increased sea levels, and extreme weather events," Nikki Fried, commissioner of the Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services, said in October. The state "juts out" into the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, right into the pathway of storms that sweep across that area. As a result, it has experienced more than 40 percent of the hurricanes in America, more than any other U.S. state, according to The Economist . Hurricanes are intensifying due to warming oceans, "with the impact already being seen throughout the state," Fried said, adding that Florida has experienced "above-normal hurricane activity for seven consecutive years."

Rising temperatures also damage Florida's coral reefs, and the state could lose $55 billion in reef tourism money by 2100. And with the second-longest coastline of all American states, Florida is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels. Tidal flooding from sea level rise has already cost Miami-Dade county $500 million in lost real-estate value, according to a report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Levels are rising at a rate of one inch every three years in Florida.

What part of the Sunshine State is most at risk from rising sea levels?

A task force of experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA forecast that coastal flooding in Florida will increase rapidly over the next 30 years. By 2050, the sea level is predicted to rise by up to 18 inches. Cities like Port Canaveral, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater might see levels rise by up to a foot over the next two decades. Dr. Harold Wanless, a geologist and professor at the University of Miami, told CBS News that his research indicates that 60 percent of Miami-Dade county will be submerged by 2060. Some scientists are worried the lower third of Florida will be submerged by the end of this century, The Guardian reports .

"The tide is coming in, and eventually, it's not going to go back out," Wanless told CBS News. "It's a beautiful place to live right now but it is so vulnerable."

So are people leaving Florida?

No. Quite the opposite. Between 2010 and 2020, the population growth rate in Florida surpassed the national average, with more than 2.7 million people moving to the state over those 10 years, per The Washington Post . The Villages retirement community in Florida was one of the two fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. The population of the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area has increased by 623 percent since 1970. And there's no sign of a slow-down: Based on census projections, Florida and surrounding states could see their most significant population increase between now and 2040.

University of South Carolina economist Joseph Von Nessen told the Post that new residents, primarily from New England, are attracted to the southeast because of the lower cost of living, milder weather, and manufacturing jobs. "Severe weather events are certainly one cost people are considering, but based on the data, these benefits, at least for many, seem to clearly outweigh the costs," Von Nessen said.

Climate advocates fear that people moving into the area do not know the full scope of the danger of coastal flooding. Realtors don't have to disclose a property's flood history, and that information can be challenging for potential buyers to gain access to on their own. Many of FEMA's flood maps are outdated and don't consider rising sea levels or flooding from sudden storms.

How are government officials responding?

Florida's top elected officials have a history of opposing climate legislation, The New York Times reports. Last year Republican senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted against President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law that dedicates $50 billion to help states prepare for severe weather due to climate change, saying the bill was a waste of money. They were also part of a group of Republican senators who voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to invest $369 billion in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the root cause of the climate emergency.

The state's recently re-elected Republican governor, Ron DeSantis , appointed a chief science officer to "prioritize scientific data, research, monitoring, and analysis," per an ABC News report. He also created the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection to assist communities in dealing with rising sea levels. But he has prohibited the state's pension fund from accounting for climate change when making investments, declaring that politics should not influence financial decisions. Last year he announced a program that will provide $1 billion over the next four years to help local governments address flooding and rising sea levels. However, he seems unwilling to allot funds toward changing the underlying behaviors contributing to climate change.

Steven Cohen, director of the Research Program on Sustainability Policy and Management, told ABC News that DeSantis is "spending a lot of money on adapting to climate change. But what I think he needs to think about is there's only so far you can go on adapting to climate change; we do have to mitigate it."

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus

Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Most Luxurious Resorts in Florida

Whether you are looking for a luxurious resort, or a quaint and charming beachfront property, there are plenty of Florida resorts on the beach to choose from. Some of the most famous beach resorts in the area include The Ritz-Carlton Naples, The Ritz-Carlton Key West, and The Ritz-Carlton Marco Island. These beachfront resorts offer a variety of amenities, including luxury spas, restaurants, and more.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It

Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Inflation woes may not move legislative leaders to hike Florida’s low jobless benefits

Florida's maximum jobless benefit of $275 per week is the second-lowest in the nation and hasn't changed in 23 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers on the campaign trail repeatedly pointed to sky-high inflation as a scourge pinching Floridians’ pocketbooks, arguing it’s spurred mainly by indulgent spending by President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes

Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
FLORIDA STATE
flkeysnews.com

Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen accused of raiding lobster traps

Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen were arrested last week after state fish and wildlife police officers say they raided other commercial anglers’ lobster traps. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began watching the crew of the Dawn Marie last Wednesday morning after receiving reports that people were stealing from traps in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy