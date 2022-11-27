ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The shadow over the World Cup

By The Week Staff
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

The global soccer tournament is being hosted by Qatar, a theocratic petrostate with a terrible track record on human rights. Here's everything you need to know:

Why Qatar?

FIFA, the governing body of professional soccer, decided in 2010 to award the tiny Middle Eastern nation the right to host the world's most-watched sporting event. This week, Qatar — which is smaller than Connecticut in size and population — welcomes 32 national teams and an estimated 1.2 million fans for the monthlong tournament. Some fans will stay in neighboring countries and on cruise ships docked in the Persian Gulf. About 5 billion people will be watching worldwide. But the games will be played under a cloud — a massive corruption scandal, deadly working conditions, and Qatar's repression of women and LGBTQ people. Even Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA chief banned from the organization five years after Qatar won hosting rights, recently called the choice of that country "a mistake."

Why was it a mistake?

Bribery clearly played a role. Russia and Qatar were among the nine countries vying in 2010 for the 2018 and 2022 games; the U.S. Justice Department has found that both countries paid millions in bribes to buy off FIFA executives. A former Qatari bid worker claimed she witnessed her colleagues directly offer three FIFA officials $1.5 million each in exchange for their votes. Several soccer officials have been convicted of crimes connected to the corruption scandal. Though Qatar still denies paying bribes, it has spent lavishly to make itself a name in global sports as a form of public relations — a practice called " sportswashing ." Since winning the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has sunk more than $220 billion into a massive construction campaign. Some of the seven World Cup stadiums now built are air-conditioned, because summer temperatures can reach 120 degrees and threaten athletes' health. To avoid the impact of that heat on fans, FIFA eventually moved the start of the Qatar games from June to November. But that was of little comfort to the 2 million migrant workers who built the stadiums by spending long, grueling days working in the extreme heat.

What were their working conditions?

Abysmal. Until August 2020, Qatar's kafala system forbade migrants from leaving their jobs or the country, effectively rendering them indentured servants. Despite that system's formal abolition, some companies still exert near-total control over workers. Poor migrants from Asia and Africa have performed hard labor in sweltering heat for little or no pay, enduring squalid living conditions, infrequent water breaks, and physical assaults. Last year, The Guardian reported that more than 6,500 workers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have died since Qatar won hosting rights. The government disputes that figure, but it categorizes nearly 70 percent of the deaths of South Asian laborers as "natural" — even though they were mostly young men who all had to pass health screenings to get visas. Doctors in Nepal have noticed high rates of organ damage among returning migrants. Amit Ali Magar was 22 when he left the country to help construct a World Cup stadium in the capital Doha in 2018; after working shifts of up to 20 hours and enduring nosebleeds and vomiting spells, he returned home. He suffered extensive kidney damage and must undergo dialysis for the rest of his life. "It was really torture to work there," he said.

How does Qatar treat its own citizens?

The state's sharia-based legal code limits women's rights and outlaws homosexuality. Young women need a male guardian's permission to marry, leave the country, or work in certain jobs. Sex outside of marriage is outlawed. Women who file rape charges can find themselves prosecuted and flogged if authorities decide the encounter was consensual. Hospitals have reported unwed mothers to the police. Qatar is one of 11 countries that make homosexuality potentially punishable by death, though gay and lesbian people are more commonly imprisoned or beaten.

Are visitors immune from these laws?

That isn't entirely clear. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in May that, while "all people are welcome" to the games, "we also expect and want people to respect our culture." FIFA claimed in a recent presentation that it was directing Qatari authorities to allow peaceful protests, LGBTQ symbols, and public kissing by fans and athletes — but a Qatari official said that no such policy had been approved. So no one knows how Qatar will respond. The U.K. is sending "engagement officers" to protect British fans from overzealous police.

How have other nations reacted?

The U.S. team has incorporated rainbow colors into its badge in a show of LGBTQ solidarity, with goalkeeper Sean Johnson calling the move "a sign of our values and what we represent." Australia's players released a video criticizing Qatar for its treatment of gay people and migrant workers. Some cities in France and the U.K. have canceled broadcasts of the games in public places. But in most of the soccer-obsessed world, the World Cup is just too important to boycott or ignore. Magar, the Nepali construction worker on dialysis, grew up idolizing players such as Neymar and Lionel Messi. Despite the lasting damage his time in Qatar did to his health, he still plans to watch. "The great players will be playing there," he said. "So I'll be proud to say that this is the stadium I helped construct."

Bracing for rowdy crowds

The World Cup tends to be a raucous affair, with fights, binge drinking, and wild parties — all normally taboo in Qatar's deeply conservative society. Alcohol is banned outside a few restaurants and hotels. FIFA had initially struck an agreement with Qatar to have beer sold in World Cup stadiums and in nearby tents. Last week, though, talks with the government fell apart, and it announced that alcohol would be banned in the buildings and their grounds. Still, to create an impression of an open society, Qatar has sought to enliven sleepy Doha's nightlife with multiple giant electronic music festivals. Many Qataris are well aware that they could be punished if they respond to these superficial gestures toward liberalization for foreign visitors by speaking their minds. "If a citizen thinks to criticize," said 38-year-old Qatari citizen Mohammed al-Kuwari, "a [prison] sentence awaits him."

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here .

The Week

Iran calls for U.S. expulsion from the World Cup claiming it 'disrespected' flag

Iran's soccer federation has called for the U.S. to be expelled from the World Cup, claiming that the country "disrespected" Iran's flag in social media posts. The U.S. Soccer Federation, in a now-deleted post, included a graphic of the Iranian flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, drawing ire from Iran, CNN reports.  The U.S. reportedly removed the emblem in support of the women protesting in Iran. It specified that it was a "one-time graphic," and that the unaltered flag is present everywhere else in its media. "The United States continues to find ways to support the Iranian people in the face of...
The Week

U.S. beats Iran 1-0 to advance to World Cup knockout round

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team on Tuesday advanced to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup after beating Iran 1-0 and successfully securing the second-place slot in Group B. It was a tense and hard-fought game, considering Iran needed only a tie to move on to the hallowed round of 16, The Washington Post reports. But U.S. player Christian Pulisic scored the match's one and only point in the 38th minute, propelling the U.S. toward the flat-out win it needed. Pulisic, however, wasn't so fortunate; while finishing the goal, he suffered an abdominal injury that forced him out of the game at halftime, per The New York Times. According to The Boston Globe, the Americans last advanced to the knockout round in 2014, the last tournament in which they played. The U.S. will next square up against the Netherlands, who won Group A, on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET; it's unclear whether Pulisic will be able to participate. England, who won Group B after a 3-0 victory against Wales, will face Senegal on Sunday. Fox and Telemundo will air broadcasts of the U.S. game in English and Spanish, respectively; the match will also stream on NBC's Peacock.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

How the World Cup is fueling China's big protests against Beijing's 'zero COVID' lockdowns

Chinese authorities are working overtime to suppress the large protests that have broken out across China in response to three years of President Xi Jinping's strict "zero COVID" lockdowns and testing regime. China's censors have gone into overdrive, including cutting shots of jubilant maskless crowds from state TV coverage of the World Cup in Qatar.  As China endures yet another round of "draconian" lockdowns, "in live broadcasts, Chinese citizens saw large crowds gathering and celebrating — maskless — in stadiums, effectively piercing narratives such as 'all other countries screwed up on COVID except us' and 'Western countries don't care about their...
The Week

Russia asks India to send supplies as sanctions derail Moscow's economy

Amid the ongoing sanctions choking its economy, Russia has asked India for products to keep its key industries operational, Reuters reported Tuesday.  Officials in Moscow have reportedly sent India a list of 500 parts for national manufacturing, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. This includes parts for cars, aircraft, trains, and more. The list, however, is still in the provisional stage, and it is unclear to what extent India will honor the request — one source with the Indian government reportedly described the list as "unusual" in scope.  Russia's request is part of an ongoing effort to get around Western economic sanctions put in place following...
The Week

French baguette awarded UNESCO heritage status

Breaking news fresh out of the oven: Baguettes, the French food staple, are receiving the international acclaim they deserve. The Washington Post repoorts that "the baguette has now earned special recognition by the United Nations as an integral part of humanity's cultural heritage." UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has added the "iconic, long bread loaf," including the culture and craftsmanship of baguette-making, to a "list that offers not just international recognition, but the option of applying for funding to preserve this 'intangible' heritage for future generations," the Post notes. According to CNN Travel, baguettes will now be among the UN's other honored delicacies, including the making of Neapolitan pizza, Belgian beer culture, Arabic coffee, and more. "The baguette is very few ingredients — flour, water, salt, yeast — and yet each baguette is unique, and the essential ingredient every time is the baker's skill," said Dominique Anract, president of the National Confederation of French Bakery and Patisserie, per the Post. France's renowned baking industry reportedly led a years-long campaign to add the baguette to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, and the French UNESCO delegation celebrated the announcement in fitting fashion:
The Week

Sanctions are reportedly hurting Russia's economy and Ukraine war aims, and new oil caps could hit harder

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed for months that Western-led sanctions imposed over his invasion of Ukraine had failed, but even he now seems to recognize the economic fallout on Russia's economy and war effort. "Recent figures show the situation has worsened considerably since the summer when, buoyed by a steady stream of oil and gas revenue, the Russian economy seemed to stabilize," The Washington Post reports, citing economists, Russian business executives, and official Russian statistics showing steep drops in non-oil tax revenue and retail sales.  "All objective indicators show there is a very strong drop in economic activity," Vladimir Milov, an dissident...
The Week

China's Xi has few good options as mass protests against 'zero COVID' policy erupt

Weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented his status as the country's most dominant leader since Mao Zedong, a series of large protests against his signature "zero COVID" coronavirus-containment policy is challenging his grip on power. Significant protests broke out in at least 10 cities over the weekend, sparked by a deadly apartment fire in the locked-down western city of Urumqi. Some of the protesters are openly calling on Xi to step down, risking jail. The protests are broad — young, old, university students, factory workers, the middle class, elites, from all parts of China —and Xi has few good options to defuse...
The Week

Chinese universities send students home as police try to quash 'zero COVID' protests

Protests continued across China and spread to Hong Kong on Monday over President Xi Jinping's strict "zero COVID" policies, even as authorities took steps to tamp down the protests and defuse the anger underpinning the unusually broad show of public dissent.  Police showed up in force at places protesters gathered over the weekend, and they checked smartphones at transportation gateways in Shanghai for foreign apps like Twitter and Telegram and for virtual private networks (VPNs). Several protesters were arrested. Other people who participated in protests over the weekend are now being contacted by police, BBC News reports. "We are all desperately deleting...
The Associated Press

Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'

BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end. Stock markets rose after the National Health Commission on Tuesday announced the long-awaited campaign. A low vaccination rate is one of the biggest obstacles to ending curbs that have confined millions of people to their homes, depressed the economy and kept most visitors out of China. Health officials gave no indication how long it might take. A vaccination campaign will require months and China also needs to build up its hospitals and work out a long-term virus strategy, health experts and economists warn. They say “zero COVID” is likely to stay in place until mid-2023 and possibly as late as 2024. “China is in no place right now to move away from its ‘zero-COVID’ policy toward a ‘living with COVID’ policy,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics. “Health care capacity is very weak.”
The Week

2 Chinese cities ease COVID-19 restrictions as protesters pledge to continue

As protests in China over strict COVID-19 lockdowns rage on, a pair of cities announced on Wednesday that they would be easing up on some of the restrictions, Reuters reported.  The southwestern city of Chongqing will begin letting close contacts of COVID-positive patients quarantine at home under strict conditions, officials announced. Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, announced similar rollbacks of restrictions in certain districts, including the lifting of lockdowns and an end to mandatory PCR testing, per The Guardian. The cities are both major metropolises, and have an estimated combined population of nearly 50 million.  The decisions by the two cities come as protests over China's "zero...
