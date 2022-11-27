ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Reasons to avoid store cards

By The Week Staff
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

The Select Seven are suffering

Seven stocks helped boost the S&P 500 index to record highs, said Allan Sloan in The Washington Post — and now they are dragging it down. I call them the Select Seven, and they consist of Apple, Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Tesla, and Netflix. Last year, those seven companies "returned a weighted average return of 36.3 percent," significantly boosting Vanguard's S&P 500 index. Alas, the tables have quickly turned. Those same seven are down 32 percent in 2022. The overall S&P 500 fund has dropped 17.7 percent this year. But if you subtracted those seven dogs from the fund, "Vanguard says the remaining 493 would have shown a loss of 12.8 percent."

A mortgage-rate reprieve

Mortgage rates suddenly plunged last week by the biggest week-over-week decline since 1981, said Gabriella Cruz-Martinez in Yahoo Finance . "The rate of the average 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.61 percent from 7.08 percent the week prior, according to Freddie Mac," following a sharp decline in Treasury yields after October's inflation report came in better than expected. Lenders typically follow the direction of the 10-year Treasury yield when assigning mortgage rates. The sudden drop sent homebuyers racing to lock in lower rates, "boosting activity in the otherwise sluggish housing market." The volume of applications has fallen by 46 percent from a year ago, "when rates were at 3.10 percent." But one agent said her client's preapproved mortgage budget went from $430,000 to $490,000 in a single day.

Reasons to avoid store cards

Don't be fooled by the 10-percent-off-your-purchase pitch, said Alexis Leondis in Bloomberg : Store credit cards often end up costing you more. With holiday sticker shock this season, an upfront discount for signing up for a retail-branded card is an especially tempting offer. But there are some things to consider. In addition to a higher interest rate (26.72 percent) than general credit cards, and no cash back or travel rewards, retail cards also "do something sneaky." It's called deferred interest, and it means "if a shopper doesn't pay off the balance within the promotional window" (say, 6 months), interest gets assessed "retroactively from the purchase date." Unless you are shopping constantly at certain retailers "and are able to pay off the balance in full," it's probably not worth it.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Is cryptocurrency still a good investment?

It seems the market has been hit with a bit of a cryptocurrency crisis. Crypto exchange FTX recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a towering fall from grace for a company once valued at $32 billion. The assets of thousands of customers were wiped out in an instant, and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is now facing federal charges. Beyond this, the industry was just hit with another major loss, as one of crypto's top lending companies, BlockFi, has similarly filed for bankruptcy. The companies were preceded in similar bankruptcies this past summer by two other companies, Celsius and Voyager.  Given all of...
The Week

Black Friday sales launch holiday season as shoppers squeezed by inflation

The holiday shopping season kicks off unofficially with Black Friday, but post-Thanksgiving crowds are expected to be watching every dollar this year as continued high inflation threatens their buying power. The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales to grow 6 percent to 8 percent, down from a strong 13.5 percent last year and possibly marking a decline after adjusting for inflation. Recent data has shown that Americans are increasingly holding out for big discounts, or replacing luxury goods with less expensive alternatives. Shoppers also are more likely to choose "buy now, pay later" options this year and pay in installments, according...
The Week

Elon Musk claims Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store

Elon Musk targeted Apple in a stream of tweets, accusing the company of threatening to remove Twitter from its iOS App Store with no explanation, initiating a battle with the tech giant over its policies, CNN reports.  Musk appears ready to pick a fight, taking aim at the company's app store policies while calling out Apple CEO Tim Cook. In one tweet, he asked, "Did you know Apple puts a secret 30%  tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" He also added that despite being the social platform's top source of ad revenue, "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter."  While...
The Week

Netflix co-CEO dubs Elon Musk the 'bravest, most creative person on the planet'

Elon Musk's biggest fan might just be in charge of Netflix.  Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings heaped praise on Musk at The New York Times' DealBook Summit, saying he's "excited" about the billionaire's purchase of Twitter.  "Elon Musk is the bravest, most creative person on the planet," Hastings declared, per CNBC. "What he's done in multiple areas is phenomenal." Hastings added that he is "100 percent convinced" that Musk "is trying to help the world in all of his endeavors," including his Twitter takeover that led to about half the company's workforce being fired and hundreds of further resignations after Musk demanded they work "long hours at high...
The Week

A pure creature of venture capital

The story that the Silicon Valley investors who call themselves "venture capitalists" like to tell about themselves is that for decades they've been the engine of America's economic vitality. Blessed, they say, are the financiers, for without their investments in Apple way back when there would be no iPhone. Entrepreneurs who arrive in Silicon Valley are warned early on that while these investors are mouthing platitudes about innovation, they will also be rifling through your pockets. Most entrepreneurs try to keep them at arm's length, valuing their money more than their advice. Silicon Valley's investors usually have impressive technical degrees, but...
The Week

FTX: Silicon Valley's favorite whiz kid unravels

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of $32 billion crypto exchange FTX, was the industry's golden boy, captivating "crypto bros and the Davos set," who poured billions into his firm, said Alexander Osipovich in The Wall Street Journal. Behind the scenes, though, the company that went bankrupt last week was a "chaotic mess." The people who ran FTX and its related companies lived and worked together in a $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas. "Romantic relationships among Bankman-Fried's upper echelon were common." So was "the use of stimulants" — something Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old CEO of Bankman-Fried's trading firm, Alameda Research, and...
The Week

Airbnb will allow tenants to host their rental apartments

Airbnb said Wednesday that it is partnering up with several landlords to allow tenants to rent out their apartments for short-term stays, reports the Los Angeles Times. According to Airbnb's blog post, these "Airbnb-friendly apartments" will be available in more than 25 cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego, Dallas, San Francisco, and Miami. The biggest U.S. apartment manager, Greystar, "will be adding close to 115 properties to the program and has potential to add more."  Due to the increased price of apartment rents, and rising costs for food and transportation "deepening the cost-of-living crisis in the country,"  tenants are looking for other ways to boost their income, writes CNBC. "As the cost of living continues to rise, renters can use the extra income earned by hosting part-time on Airbnb to contribute to their rent, save for a home, or pay for other living expenses," said Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharzyck in Reuters. Airbnb will also be offering a calculator on their website to show how much money a tenant can potentially make per month. 
The Week

Why do people hate billionaires?

It has been a little over a century since oil baron John D. Rockefeller became the world's first billionaire in measurable dollars in 1916. Today, there are 3,311 billionaires globally, accounting for about $11.8 trillion in wealth. The existence of billionaires, though, has been an ongoing source of controversy, with many believing a financial system that allows a single individual to amass billions is immoral and indicative of a large-scale policy failure.  The uber-wealthy are once again in the hot seat following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter as well as the ongoing large-scale tech layoffs. Why have people come to hate billionaires? Here's everything you need...
VERMONT STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy