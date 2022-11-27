ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people

By Jyoti Mann
 3 days ago

Twitter's VP of public policy and communications, Sinead McSweeney.

  • A Twitter exec said she worked more than 75 hours a week since Elon Musk took over, per Irish Times.
  • The global vice-president for public policy, Sinead McSweeney, said her job has become tougher.
  • She said Musk was leading Twitter "in an unorthodox manner" and giving staff "mixed messages."

An executive at Twitter said she worked more than 75 hours a week since Elon Musk took charge of the company as a result of his firing a large number of employees, the Irish Times reported .

Sinead McSweeney said in a statement to a High Court in Ireland that her working hours soared to more than 75 in a week since the billionaire took over.

McSweeney, who is Twitter's global vice-president for public policy, provided a statement to the court in a successful bid for an injunction to block Twitter from firing her.

The injunction was granted on Friday after McSweeney claimed she didn't resign but was restricted from accessing company systems and received an exit offer earlier this month.

McSweeney said she didn't respond to Musk's midnight email to Twitter employees on November 16, which told staff they either had to agree to an "extremely hardcore" culture by clicking yes to a form in the email, or their resignation would be accepted.

The vice-president, who has worked at Twitter for more than a decade, said she regularly works more than 40 hours per week as required by her employment contract.

McSweeney also said her job has become tougher since Musk took over the company but that she took no issue with "putting my shoulder to the wheel," the Irish Times reported.

Musk has given staff "mixed messages" and is leading the organization "in an unorthodox manner," McSweeney said, according to the report. She added that the chief executive has "with no apparent logic" fired and rehired staff.

The "Chief Twit" cut almost half of Twitter's workforce a week after his takeover deal was finalized on October 27. After his November 16 email issued the remaining staff the ultimatum, around 2,000 people quit and turned down his offer. Twitter later asked some staff to return to the company.

Twitter and McSweeney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Robert Cohen
3d ago

if you don't like it, get a new job. it's not like you are digging ditches in a cold wet street. you are sitting at a desk, warm, fed, and compensated moving a mouse, give me a break

Michael Wyrick
3d ago

so by ignoring the email and not clicking yes, she pretty much did resign! and this woman "works"( I used the term loosely) from home. so of her 12 hour days, she's probably only doing company tasks 3, maybe 4 hours a day. nope, don't feel sorry for her one bit.

Johnny Appleseed
3d ago

For the past month I lived 1100 miles away from home from my family, missed two birthdays, Homecoming, Halloween. Thanksgiving, slept on an air mattress in an empty house, dealt with contractors, lawyers banks and other peoples problems, worked seven days a week, I worked outside in the rain and snow in below freezing temperatures, worked without the equipment I should’ve had, worked alone when I should have had an entire team, worked on the pressure of deadlines and not have access to most of my resources. I didn’t receive an increase in income, exact I worked on this entire project for zero money, because it was urgent and necessary. It wasn’t even necessary for me personally but rather for others. Oh every responsible individual especially business owners and executives at a higher level have to step up when the company needs them. This “executive“ has been pampered for too long.

