nbc16.com
Oregon's Mimi Colyer wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
EUGENE, Ore. — In Pac-12 volleyball, no surprise as Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led all freshman in the country with 4.89 points per set. Colyer is just the 2nd Duck ever to receive the award. She also made the All-Pac Team...
nbc16.com
U of O, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
nbc16.com
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
nbc16.com
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
nbc16.com
Oakland wins 2A state football title
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
nbc16.com
World Cup fever continues at watch parties in Lane County
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — With the U.S. having their soccer tournament life on the line, dozens gathered at PublicHouse in Springfield to watch as they took on Iran in a win or go home match Tuesday morning. In the thirty-eighth minute, winger Christian Pulisic scored what would be the go...
nbc16.com
Snow possible in the valleys Thursday and Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
nbc16.com
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
nbc16.com
HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
nbc16.com
Christmas season kicks off in Douglas County with annual lighting of tree
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As the holiday season continues to kick off around Oregon this weekend, Roseburg's beloved Christmas tree was lit up Sunday evening in downtown. Hundreds in Douglas County stopped by the county courthouse for the 39th annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting. Ran in partnership by the...
nbc16.com
Oregon couple linked to fentanyl death sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs
An Oregon couple known for dealing drugs was sentenced to federal prison time Tuesday after they were linked to a fentanyl poisoning death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Brian Ramos, 49, was sentenced to 70 months in prison while his wife, 41-year-old Christine Ramos,...
nbc16.com
Commissioners receive update on possible renaming or rededication of Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
nbc16.com
Acts of Kindness: Smart Reading
Know someone who should be recognized for their Acts of Kindness? Let us know by filling out the Nomination Form. Kids are empowered to read when they have someone who cares about reading; sharing the joy with them. And that is exactly what Smart Reading does for kids right here in western Oregon.
nbc16.com
St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County
St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
nbc16.com
Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
nbc16.com
Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
nbc16.com
Eugene-area gas prices seeing steady decline
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy reports that average gas prices in Eugene have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. This average puts prices in Eugene 45.6 cents/gallon lower than a month ago and 59.2 cents/gallon higher than a year ago. The...
nbc16.com
EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
nbc16.com
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
