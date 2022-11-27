“Love Is Blind” star Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is doubling down on his claims that he didn’t cheat on former fiancé Raven Ross after numerous women accused him of infidelity on TikTok. The 34-year-old told Life & Style on Wednesday that he and Ross “were not dating” when he was talking to other women, adding that all his other “relationships” were casual. “All the allegations about me cheating are false,” he said, noting that he and TikTok star Hannah Beth were never officially together. “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between...

19 MINUTES AGO