Local News Briefs

Development committee to meet

The East Guernsey Schools' Local Professional Development Committee will meet at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in room 17 at Buckeye Trail Middle School.

Youth hunting deer harvested

The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 to 20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).

Grant money to help purchase wheel ramp materials

The Muskingum County Community Foundation’s Distribution Committee recently reviewed grant requests and voted to award capital improvement grants to local organizations through the second annual MCCF Fall Grant Competition. Locally, the Muskingum/Guernsey Mobility Management program received $10,000 for wheel ramp building materials.

Wills trustees to meet Monday

The Wills Township trustees will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday at the township garage, 17629 Easton Road, Salesville. Call 740-584-5713 to be added to the agenda.

OMEGA meeting in Cambridge

The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association will hold its executive board meeting at noon on Dec. 6 at the OMEGA office, 326 Highland Ave., Suite B, Cambridge. Diane Lautenschleger, Mindy Brems, and Jackee Pugh will be the guest speakers.

CMS Showcase Set for December

Cambridge Middle School is hosting the CMS Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the middle school. The event displays student work and accomplishments throughout the building and includes performances by the middle school choir and band.

The middle school PTAG will serve $5 dinners while basket raffles will raise money to support students. Guests also will have an opportunity to get a picture taken with Santa by the students in the digital media class. The band and choir performances are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.