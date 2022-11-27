Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO