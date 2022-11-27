Read full article on original website
DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren might not be adding up to the judge
The judge hearing suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been poking holes in the governor’s defense as the trial progresses in federal court in Tallahassee. For example, when DeSantis public-safety adviser Larry Keefe took the stand to describe how he...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Rips Media For Perpetually Sowing Division By Pushing “False Narratives”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called out the media for spreading “false narratives” and noted that his administration refuses to debate the merit of issues, such as the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, on the liberal media’s terms. During a press conference in
Ron DeSantis’ new book slated for February launch
"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" 'A firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci.'. “America’s Governor” may be headed to the best seller list this winter. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s...
OPINION: Ron DeSantis, Not Trump, Offers the Best Path to the Future Republican Party
Ron DeSantis 2022 victory speech.Photo byNew South Politics. Donald Trump has good reason to fear a potential challenge from Ron Desantis. Republican Party leaders are attempting dissuade Trump for a 2024 candidacy announcement slated for next week, and others are hoping the results elevate DeSantis, thanks to the governor’s truly outstanding night. Proving to be a positive outlier for the GOP, DeSantis not only surpassed expectations, but conquered territory once thought hopeless for the party, including major metro areas including the former liberal safe haven that was Miami-Dade.
Personnel note: Jayer Williamson joins Travis Cummings, Rob Bradley at Oak Strategies
The boutique Northeast Florida firm is expanding to the west. Boutique lobbying and consulting firm Oak Strategies is expanding into the Panhandle with the addition of former Rep. Jayer Williamson. Oak Strategies is the firm founded by former Rep. Travis Cummings and former Sen. Rob Bradley, who chaired the House...
Lobbying compensation: Johnston & Stewart snags $730K in Q3
The firm may have earned as much as $1 million. The three-person team at Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies continued its strong revenue streak in the third quarter, notching an estimated $730,000 in lobbying pay, reports show. The reporting period saw the firm take in $505,000 lobbying the Legislature and...
Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Inflation woes may not move legislative leaders to hike Florida’s low jobless benefits
Florida's maximum jobless benefit of $275 per week is the second-lowest in the nation and hasn't changed in 23 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers on the campaign trail repeatedly pointed to sky-high inflation as a scourge pinching Floridians’ pocketbooks, arguing it’s spurred mainly by indulgent spending by President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress.
State Attorney Suspended By Florida Governor DeSantis Testifies In Bid to Get Job Back
Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. The testimony came during the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle
Latest on the House legislative staffing merry-go-round
The big wheel keeps on turning. With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here is the latest movements — on and off — the Florida House legislative merry-go-round. Off and on: Tiffany Harrington is off, and Michael Willson and Jennifer Guy-Hudson are on as deputy staff directors to the House Appropriations Committee. Cheryl Randolph returned as the administrative lead for the Appropriations Committee.
Lobbying compensation: Smith Bryan & Myers earns $1.34M in Q3
The firm may have earned as much as $2M. The seven lobbyists at Smith Bryan & Myers earned an estimated $1.34 million in Q3. Led by Matt Bryan and Jeff Hartley, the firm’s roster includes Teye Carmichael, David Daniel, Thomas Griffin, Lisa Hurley and Jim Naff. They represented 83 clients during the July-through-September reporting period.
Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.
Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to reclassify 911 operators, Agriculture officers as first responders
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reclassify Florida's 911 dispatchers, Department of Agriculture law enforcement officers, and Florida Forestry personnel as first responders, requesting they receive the same assistance as other responders in Hurricane Ian's aftermath.
Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes
Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
Resiliency, EV evolution expected to be focus of Florida’s next gen transportation infrastructure
The expansion of EVs on the roads is a generational shift in transportation. Florida is breaking records when it comes to transportation and infrastructure. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, missing bridges were reconstructed in days. After Hurricane Nicole, destroyed roads were rebuilt in just hours. Across the Sunshine State,...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Awards Over $5 Million To Expand Infrastructure
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $5.5 million to the City of Jacksonville through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to construct a rail spur for the mega site at the Cecil Commerce Center, a 600-acre industrial park that will support the manufacturing and logistics
Florida lawmakers lay out plans for 2023
WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and WPTV's Michael Williams discuss the pressing issues in Tallahassee impacting the state on "To the Point."
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
Tampa woman takes plea deal in Gov. DeSantis voter fraud case
One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment. Tampa resident Romona Oliver, 56, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of voting during the 2020 election while ineligible. In exchange, statewide prosecutors dropped another felony charge of “false swearing” when she registered to vote.
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
