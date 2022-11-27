ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis’ new book slated for February launch

"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" 'A firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci.'. “America’s Governor” may be headed to the best seller list this winter. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s...
Matt O'Hern

OPINION: Ron DeSantis, Not Trump, Offers the Best Path to the Future Republican Party

Ron DeSantis 2022 victory speech.Photo byNew South Politics. Donald Trump has good reason to fear a potential challenge from Ron Desantis. Republican Party leaders are attempting dissuade Trump for a 2024 candidacy announcement slated for next week, and others are hoping the results elevate DeSantis, thanks to the governor’s truly outstanding night. Proving to be a positive outlier for the GOP, DeSantis not only surpassed expectations, but conquered territory once thought hopeless for the party, including major metro areas including the former liberal safe haven that was Miami-Dade.
Lobbying compensation: Johnston & Stewart snags $730K in Q3

The firm may have earned as much as $1 million. The three-person team at Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies continued its strong revenue streak in the third quarter, notching an estimated $730,000 in lobbying pay, reports show. The reporting period saw the firm take in $505,000 lobbying the Legislature and...
Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Inflation woes may not move legislative leaders to hike Florida’s low jobless benefits

Florida's maximum jobless benefit of $275 per week is the second-lowest in the nation and hasn't changed in 23 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers on the campaign trail repeatedly pointed to sky-high inflation as a scourge pinching Floridians’ pocketbooks, arguing it’s spurred mainly by indulgent spending by President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress.
Latest on the House legislative staffing merry-go-round

The big wheel keeps on turning. With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here is the latest movements — on and off — the Florida House legislative merry-go-round. Off and on: Tiffany Harrington is off, and Michael Willson and Jennifer Guy-Hudson are on as deputy staff directors to the House Appropriations Committee. Cheryl Randolph returned as the administrative lead for the Appropriations Committee.
Lobbying compensation: Smith Bryan & Myers earns $1.34M in Q3

The firm may have earned as much as $2M. The seven lobbyists at Smith Bryan & Myers earned an estimated $1.34 million in Q3. Led by Matt Bryan and Jeff Hartley, the firm’s roster includes Teye Carmichael, David Daniel, Thomas Griffin, Lisa Hurley and Jim Naff. They represented 83 clients during the July-through-September reporting period.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.

Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes

Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
Tampa woman takes plea deal in Gov. DeSantis voter fraud case

One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment. Tampa resident Romona Oliver, 56, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of voting during the 2020 election while ineligible. In exchange, statewide prosecutors dropped another felony charge of “false swearing” when she registered to vote.
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
