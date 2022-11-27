Public Records: Marriage Licenses Issued
Muskingum County
Nov. 1
Keyshawn Wood and Makayla Adams, Zanesville
Dale Goins and Jessica Carnes, Zanesville
Robert Titman, Heath, and Bobbi Gough, Zanesville
Isaac Wisemen and Jena Dye, New Concord
Nov. 4
Bradley Dillon and Jodi Ashford, Zanesville
John Newman III and Kayla Ross, Zanesville
Kyle Bassett and Gayle Whipple, Frazeysburg
Colton Harter and Abigail Williams, Frazeysburg
Perry County
Oct. 7
James Powell II and Sandy Nguyen, New Straitsville
Eusebio PonceBanda and Sarah Trapp, Crooksville
Amy Carpenter and James Creech, New Lexington
Oct. 12
Chaz Love and Carson Miller, Crooksville
Kelly Rhodes, Somerset, and James Allen III, Cambridge
Oct 13
Cody Cole, Brownsville, and Alexis Hill, Glenford
Oct. 14
Bryan Gandee and Kristine Lamphere, Thornville
Oct. 21
Dalton Barnette and Brooklyn Bowers, New Lexington
Debra Severt and Paul Severt, Roseville
Oct. 24
Douglas Orr and Bridget Allen, Crooksville
Jessica Dickerson and Dakota Cogswell, New Lexington
Oct. 26
Larry Eyman III, Corning, and Ahsley Taggart, Crooksville
Oct. 31
Benjamin Rhodes and Katherine Thomas, Somerset
Nov. 2
Jesse Shafer and Leann Hinkle, Somerset
Nov. 3
Cameron Devoll and LaTisha Seckman, Crooksville
