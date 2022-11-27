ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Public Records: Marriage Licenses Issued

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
Muskingum County

Nov. 1

Keyshawn Wood and Makayla Adams, Zanesville

Dale Goins and Jessica Carnes, Zanesville

Robert Titman, Heath, and Bobbi Gough, Zanesville

Isaac Wisemen and Jena Dye, New Concord

Nov. 4

Bradley Dillon and Jodi Ashford, Zanesville

John Newman III and Kayla Ross, Zanesville

Kyle Bassett and Gayle Whipple, Frazeysburg

Colton Harter and Abigail Williams, Frazeysburg

Perry County

Oct. 7

James Powell II and Sandy Nguyen, New Straitsville

Eusebio PonceBanda and Sarah Trapp, Crooksville

Amy Carpenter and James Creech, New Lexington

Oct. 12

Chaz Love and Carson Miller, Crooksville

Kelly Rhodes, Somerset, and James Allen III, Cambridge

Oct 13

Cody Cole, Brownsville, and Alexis Hill, Glenford

Oct. 14

Bryan Gandee and Kristine Lamphere, Thornville

Oct. 21

Dalton Barnette and Brooklyn Bowers, New Lexington

Debra Severt and Paul Severt, Roseville

Oct. 24

Douglas Orr and Bridget Allen, Crooksville

Jessica Dickerson and Dakota Cogswell, New Lexington

Oct. 26

Larry Eyman III, Corning, and Ahsley Taggart, Crooksville

Oct. 31

Benjamin Rhodes and Katherine Thomas, Somerset

Nov. 2

Jesse Shafer and Leann Hinkle, Somerset

Nov. 3

Cameron Devoll and LaTisha Seckman, Crooksville

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Marriage Licenses Issued

