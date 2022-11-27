ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts’ Mistress’s Google History Added a Bizarre Layer to the Trial

By Lindsay Kusiak
 3 days ago

America is obsessed with true crime , and American Murder: The Family Next Door is no exception. The Netflix documentary was released in 2020. It details the horrific and shocking details behind Chris Watt’s murder of his entire family, seemingly motivated by his love for his mistress. But a closer look at Chris’ mistress’s Google searches proves equally unsettling.

Chris Watt’s murdered his pregnant wife and two young daughters in 2018

Though it was a wild chase to the truth, the details of the Watts family murder began to unfold in mid-August 2018.

Despite appearances, Chris and his wife Shanann were having marital difficulties throughout the summer of that year. The couple reportedly spent five weeks apart ( E! News ). According to Chris, on the morning of August 13, Shanann confronted Chris about the affair she suspected he was having. The pair agreed their marriage was likely over. Chris told Shanann he didn’t love her.

Chris claims Shanann then threatened that Chris would never see his children again. In response, Chris strangled the pregnant Shanann in their bed.

He loaded his two young daughters, Bella (age 4) and Celeste (age 3), into his car with their mother’s dead body behind them. Chris drove them to the oil site where he was employed. Once there, he smothered Bella and Celeste with their blanket. Chris buried his wife Shanann, still carrying their unborn child, in a shallow grave. He shoved the bodies of his young daughters into separate crude oil tanks and then went to work.

During this time, a work friend of Shanann’s reported her missing. The police contacted Chris to verify his wife’s whereabouts. Chris told the police that Shanann had returned from her business trip as planned early that morning. He said he left for work at 5:15 am like usual.

At the Watts’ home, the police found a packed suitcase, Shanann’s cell phone lodged between the couch cushions, her purse with her keys, and her car in the garage.

Chris appeared to everyone the picture of a nerve-wracked father desperate for his family’s return.

Two days later, on August 15, Chris confessed to murdering Shanann . However, he claimed Shanann had killed their daughters. Six months later, on February 18, 2019, Chris confessed to the murders of his daughters in an interview from prison.

The Google searches performed by Chris Watts’ mistress, Nichol Kessinger

Shanann had not been mistaken when she accused Chris of having an affair . At the time of Shanann’s murder, Chris had been carrying on an affair with Nichol Kessinger since June 2018. A few weeks after their meeting and around the time the affair turned sexual, People reports that Nichol googled “Man I’m having affair with says he will leave his wife.”

According to Nichol, Chris had led her to believe he and Shanann were already nearing the end of a divorce. By August 8, Nichol’s searches had become about “marrying your mistress” and wedding dress shopping, reports The Washington Times .

Five days later, Chris’ wife and daughters were dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmRtA_0jOuagCO00
Christ Watts’ mistress, Nichol Kessinger, in 2018 | RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Four days after that (only two days after Chris was arrested), People reports Nichol began searching for information on convicted murderer Scott Peterson’s mistress, Amber Frey, and whether the public typically “hates the other woman” in situations like hers. Nichol also searched for information on Frey’s book deal and Frey’s net worth.

The police documents also reveal that Nichol had spent hours researching Shanann online and had used her phone to search for information on whether the police can trace text messages.

Where is Chris Watts’ mistress, Nichol, now?

Following Chris’ conviction, The Cinemaholic reports that Nichol was placed in witness protection and issued a new identity and address.

But Letters From Christopher author Cheryln Cadle claims Chris still receives letters from Nichol in prison, though he alleges that Nichol writes under fake monikers. This story is likewise put forth by Chris’ fellow inmate David Carter, who told the Daily Mail about letters he believes Chris is receiving from Nichol under her new name.

Carter claims that in the letters, Nichol seeks to speak with Chris and “clear some things up,” though it is unclear how she intends to accomplish this as Chris is currently serving five life sentences plus many additional years for both unlawful ending of a pregnancy and tampering with the deceased bodies of his murdered family.

Comments / 21

Elena Cretella
3d ago

Desperate willing, and unstable woman if you wanna call them that there’s so many men in the world you have to take someone else’s look at the writings on the wall honey

Reply
26
Michelle Hoffpauir
3d ago

she should be in jail too.she helped him.shes evil.she can't hide.people know her face.i hope she doesn't make a penny for the rest if her life.

Reply
21
Michelle Hoffpauir
3d ago

there were 2 sets of feet walking to and from garage that night.the neighbors ring camera showed it.she was helping him.i believe she was there.she will get her karma

Reply
16
