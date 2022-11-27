Read full article on original website
Seven incoming House members to watch
More than 70 incoming lawmakers will be sworn into the House this January after winning their races earlier this month. Republicans are poised to control the House next year, with 220 seats having been called in their favor compared to Democrats’ 213. Two races remain uncalled. Next year’s crop of first-term lawmakers in the House […]
ISIS says leader killed, successor named
The international terrorist organization ISIS announced the death of its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi Wednesday and named a successor.
