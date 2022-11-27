Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Get up to $1,200 from the stateR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
Staten Island Advance/SILive.com wins 6 awards for 2021 work in statewide journalism contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Journalists Association of New York recognized the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com team for exceptional work in 2021 across print and digital journalism, including awards for enterprise reporting, feature writing, investigative and watchdog reporting, public service and spot news coverage. “We are so very proud of...
NYC tackling thousands of potholes a year: What is the current state of Staten Island’s roadways?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the months get colder, Staten Island drivers may find themselves dodging potholes, and that’s because below-freezing temperatures can cause the water that has seeped below the pavement to freeze and force asphalt upward. “Every year, DOT crews work around the clock to repair thousands...
These are 5 of the worst parking lots on Staten Island, according to frustrated readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We asked, and you answered!. Earlier this month, the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com asked residents to submit the worst parking lots throughout the borough and our readers did not disappoint. We received dozens of nominations for locations spanning from the North Shore to the South Shore and...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
bkreader.com
Why Are These Longtime Residents so Upset About The New Pedestrian Plaza on Gates Avenue?
Brooklyn Community Board 2 voted ‘no’ on a new pedestrians-only plaza on Gates Avenue in August 2022. But, according to the City Charter, the New York City Department of Transportation doesn’t need community approval. And so, despite the disfavor of some local residents, the city is moving ahead with its plan.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling split-level contemporary, Todt Hill, $2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com says this home, located at 417 Ocean Terrace on Todt Hill, a newly renovated custom home sitting on a hill, boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Priced at $1,995,000, the kitchen comes with a host of Viking appliances, a butler’s pantry...
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
For subscribers: Enter for a chance to win VIP getaway at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Are you feeling lucky?!. The Staten Island Advance/SILive.com is offering our loyal subscribers a free VIP experience with a weekend getaway in Atlantic City!. We’re giving one (1) lucky winner and a guest a free one (1) night stay at Ocean Casino Resort for our...
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
Staten Island organization pegged to offer support services to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island non-profit organization will be one of eight groups around the city picked to help asylum seekers navigate their arrivals in the five boroughs, the office of Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Adams named La Colmena, headquartered on Port Richmond Avenue, as a...
Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
MTA proposes higher fare and toll increases to alleviate multi-billion dollar budget deficits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Riding mass transit and crossing New York City’s bridges and tunnels could soon be more expensive than ever. During Wednesday’s MTA Board meeting, officials presented the 2023 November Financial Plan, which includes a proposal to raise fares and tolls beyond the standard biennial increases to help offset the looming multi-billion dollar deficits the agency faces in the coming year.
Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. Thor Equities is proposing a $3 billion casino, indoor water park, hotels and a museum for the South Brooklyn tourist attraction that would be paid […]
Staten Islanders urged to participate in blood drive Sunday in Tottenville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have several opportunities to donate blood this month, including this Sunday, Dec. 4, in Tottenville. Cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more are in need of blood right now.
Staten Island Foundation board celebrates original founders and grants fellowships in Betsy Dubovsky’s name
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the board of directors of the Staten Island Foundation unveiled portraits of its founding members who died during their tenure with the charitable organization. Harry P. Doherty was president of SI Bank & Trust and the foundation’s first chair until his death from...
Man assaulted by Staten Island Rangers fan at NYC’s Madison Square Garden sues attacker, venue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Months after a Rangers fan from Staten Island was accused of assaulting two people inside Madison Square Garden, one of the victims is hitting back with a lawsuit. James Anastasio, 29, of Salamander Court in Charleston, pleaded guilty in September to assault in connection with...
See The Most Expensive Home For Sale in New York
Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane. It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 4