Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Advance/SILive.com wins 6 awards for 2021 work in statewide journalism contest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Journalists Association of New York recognized the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com team for exceptional work in 2021 across print and digital journalism, including awards for enterprise reporting, feature writing, investigative and watchdog reporting, public service and spot news coverage. “We are so very proud of...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA proposes higher fare and toll increases to alleviate multi-billion dollar budget deficits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Riding mass transit and crossing New York City’s bridges and tunnels could soon be more expensive than ever. During Wednesday’s MTA Board meeting, officials presented the 2023 November Financial Plan, which includes a proposal to raise fares and tolls beyond the standard biennial increases to help offset the looming multi-billion dollar deficits the agency faces in the coming year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.  Thor Equities is proposing a $3 billion casino, indoor water park, hotels and a museum for the South Brooklyn tourist attraction that would be paid […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islanders urged to participate in blood drive Sunday in Tottenville

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have several opportunities to donate blood this month, including this Sunday, Dec. 4, in Tottenville. Cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more are in need of blood right now.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Big Frog 104

See The Most Expensive Home For Sale in New York

Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane. It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
